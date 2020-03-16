Nail Your Smoky Eye With These 10 Low-Cost Reppin’ Makeup Products

Smoky eyes can easily be the most difficult looks to recreate without ending up with raccoon eyes or a ‘crying-for-days’ kinda smudged grungy look…

So here we are… to your rescue and have curated a list list of 10 easy-to-use and low-priced smoky eye tools, consisting of cream pencils, bronze warm-toned palettes, shimmery keepers, easy to apply eyeliners that are total GOALS and the whole smoky eye set from A-Z.

Pro tip: With any of these palettes, the key is to always blend, smudge and create gradients between shades!! Plus choose from the right set of palettes to achieve that non-raccoony perfect smoky eye.