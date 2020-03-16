Nail Your Smoky Eye With These 10 Low-Cost Reppin’ Makeup Products
Smoky eyes can easily be the most difficult looks to recreate without ending up with raccoon eyes or a ‘crying-for-days’ kinda smudged grungy look…
So here we are… to your rescue and have curated a list list of 10 easy-to-use and low-priced smoky eye tools, consisting of cream pencils, bronze warm-toned palettes, shimmery keepers, easy to apply eyeliners that are total GOALS and the whole smoky eye set from A-Z.
Pro tip: With any of these palettes, the key is to always blend, smudge and create gradients between shades!! Plus choose from the right set of palettes to achieve that non-raccoony perfect smoky eye.
10. An underrated STEP 1 essentiaaallll: Faxco 150 Pcs Professional Disposable Eye-shadow Stickers Pads
The profesh skin-friendly sticker pads also contain collagen… BONUS!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 34.83.
9. Ouuu huu! All ’em bold smoky colours in one?? The Smashbox Cover Smoky Eye Palette is a keeper y’all
Buy the dream smoky palette from Amazon for only AED 126.
8. Add a little shimmer to your matte coat with the Smoky Shimmer Eyeshadow by Gabriel Cosmetics
Blend up the three gorg shimmery colours together for a beautiful bold natureal looking smokey look!
Promising review:
“Love the classic eye shadow, doesn’t look too noticeable like I have makeup on just very neutral and nice looking! Quality ingredients looks like this will last for at least a year!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.37.
7. Super pigmented, this Studio Smoky Sea Eyeshadow Trio by e.l.f. Cosmetics is a treat for your eyes and those looking at your eyes
Infused with active key ingredients Jojoba, Rose, Sunflower, Apricot and Grape to nourish and hydrate the skin. Use this all-rounder palette wet or dry for vibrant or sheer looks!
Promising review:
“Great pigmentation. Lovely.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 34.75.
6. Boost your appearance with this Brown Christian Dior Diorshow Mono Lustrous Smoky Eyeshadow
Buy it from Amazon for AED 127.61.
5. For a warm-toned smoky look, opt for the 12 Color Smoky Portable Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette
Perfection for every occasion really, for parties, business meetings and to compliment your everyday OOTDs.
Promising review:
“I was impressed with the smoothness & how it looks on, goes on really smooth doesn’t grab at all, nor will it flake on you as some shadows will. This stays on till you take it off~I am happy with the purchase, colours look the same as they do in the pics.”
Buy the waterproof pigmented palette from Amazon for AED 26.44.
4. How have you been living without the Yves Saint Laurent Eye Duo Smoker Long Lasting Creamy Eye Shadow Duo thus far?! HOOWWW?!
Buy this life-changing creamy eye shadow duo from Amazon for AED 166.84.
3. The Maybelline New York Master Precise Curvitude Eyeliner will hug every curve of your lash line for a refined smoky eye look!!
Promising review:
“I can’t express my feeling after use it, 24 hours stay. Even when wash it take time to remove it. I will buy it again.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 15.37.
2. Check out the Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal Eyeliner with Argan Oil! It’s the ultimate Khol/Kajal to line up your waterline for the perfecto smoky look
“It is smooth enough for easy use, but it will not disappear during the day or become messy. It lasts for a full day. Great product!”
1. The Maybelline The Colossal Go Extreme Mascara is just the icing on top of your already glam smoky look!
Accentuate your lashes for that Hollywood-perf smoky look that’ll make you the talk of the town.
Buy it from Amazon for ONLY AED 8.99!!