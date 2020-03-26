4 Splurge-Worthy Items That You’ll Legit End Up Swearing By
Hello famm!
Malls are closed… shops are closed and some of us are feeling the need for some therapeutic splurging… but just don’t know what to get!!
Thus, knowing how we shopaholics are, here’s a quick list of five items that you can go all out and splurge on and it’ll be SOoOooOo worth it pets! If you don’t already own these ‘everyday products’ then there’s no better time like the present to get shopping. Plus you can easily get all these items easily delivered to you straight from Amazon.
4. Make your jewellery/watches/eyeglasses etc. shine like the top of the Chrysler building with this Professional Jewelry Cleaning Machine
This cleaner has a degassing function for a supreme cleaning performance!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 501.65.
3. Is working from home becoming a nightmare without your personal assistant around 24/7?! Then boss, why don’t you get yourself this Wireless Mini Google Home and let Alexa tend to all your erraday needs from now on…
Promising review:
“My whole daily life and routines have now changed since I bought this little fella. Once you get this thing, you won’t go back. Now I can ask a plethora of things and also control multiple devices at home with voice commands. Absolutely in love with it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79 (down from AED 249).
2. This white noise sound machine is PERFECTION for when you’re trying to fall asleep or want to block out all the hullabaloo when attempting to get work done
Promising review:
“Good product for a reasonable price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 115.
1. Iss all about the aesthetic insta feed right now! And this selfie ring light will totally up your ‘gram game sis
Buy it from Amazon for AED 66.99 (down from AED 163.38).