These 8 Squishy Toys Will Give You The Ultimate Satisfaction

Squish… squish, squish, squish, squish, squish… the more you say it the weirder it sounds. Huh, crazy!

Anyway, for those going a little coo-coo this quarantine season and (like me) are having the strongest urge to just SQUISH the living life out of things, here are 8 squeeze toys for you.

Yallah, go crazyyyy!

Satisfaction level x10000000000!