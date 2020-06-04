4 Life-Size Games That’ll Make Kiddos And Adults Alike Go ‘Yupppieeee’ This Summer

Your kiddos will have their summer vacays starting… right about now so get ’em some fun games to keep them safely occupied at home.

AND if you don’t have any kids, these 4 giant life-size games are a shoo-in to have you spend the BEST possible time with your friends/roomies/fam this corona-hit summer!

Time to unleash your inner Phoebe.