4 Life-Size Games That’ll Make Kiddos And Adults Alike Go ‘Yupppieeee’ This Summer
Your kiddos will have their summer vacays starting… right about now so get ’em some fun games to keep them safely occupied at home.
AND if you don’t have any kids, these 4 giant life-size games are a shoo-in to have you spend the BEST possible time with your friends/roomies/fam this corona-hit summer!
Time to unleash your inner Phoebe.
4. Revive your love for music this summer or hand over this Giant Musical Floor Piano Mat to your munchkins and have them rolling around on the mat all day long, instead of running around the house causing mischief.
“My kids love this toy – it is super fun. Not only is it colourful and has a variety of options (different sounds, volume, prerecorded songs etc) but, it also seems to be pretty sturdy. It is quite large so we fold it up and put it away when it’s not in use. I really like that it came with a small songbook that uses colours and numbers to play songs on the piano. Overall, it is great.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 219.21.
3. Consider your entertainment for the night sorted once you roll out this GIANT Connect-4 Game Set at virtually any kinda party or get together ever!
“This game is indeed the highlight of any event that has children and adults, I personally can’t get enough of it. It’s perfect in size, the colours are vibrant, it’s definitely durable and will last a long time. My only issue was that box came partly damaged, which warranted concerns about the product b4 I unboxed it but it was well preserved.
I fully recommend this product 100% with absolutely no doubt that it will impress you.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 2,703.27.
2. Literally IMMERSE yourself in this giant version of the Snakes and Ladder with the jumbo size mat and the extra-large die… anyone else getting major Harry Potter chess vibes seeing this game?
“Kids love to play this. It will be used for parties.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 376.39.
1. Get your aiming game on point this summer with this Two Ring Toss Inflatable Game that comes with 2 antlers, 2 rabbit ears, 16 rings, and includes an air pump.
“Wonderful sharing game for kids, we like it a lot.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 72.99.