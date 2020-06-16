Learn To Pack A Mean Punch This Summer With These 8 Pieces Of Home Boxing Equipment From fat-burning to increasing your strength, agility and core stability, BOXING is your one-stop-shop for full body cut-throat workout. In this heat, no one wants to step out anyway… so bring the boxing to you with these 8 pieces of home boxing equipment and step out with a toned summer body and some quick agile moves. Pew pew pew!

8. Work up a sweat with this Inflatable Boxing Punching Bag thas almost perfect for beginners! Buy it from Amazon for AED 126.96.

7. The ultimate addition to any boxing equipment is the Everlast Leather Speedbag. This boxing speed bag is shaped and balanced for accurate rebounds, and is a must for any enthusiast who wants to add to their boxing equipment. Built to withstand a beating, this boxing speed bag is made of high-quality synthetic leather with welted seams and reinforced lacing for durability. Promising review: “I’ve been working Everlast speed bags for 60 years now, started at age 12. I like larger bags because they require a lot more punch and power. They are more versatile in the different ways you can work them. They are also the smoothest bag on the market with seams you hardly feel when you use only your bare fists. My only complaint is they have gotten longer and less round over the years. But let’s be honest, for most of us it’s all about having fun and this bag will let you have just that.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 281.62.

6. To play the part, you gotta look the part with this pair of Customized Black Boxing Gloves. Promising review: “Good ones. The coach said it’s good quality.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 86.00.

5. Train with your sibling or roomie with this Essential Curved Boxing MMA Punching Mitts. Buy it from Amazon for AED 52.69.

4. Become a PRO-FESH boxer by the time you’re done training with this 39 Inch Heavy Leather Punching Bag with sandbag chains! Muhammad Ali is dat you?! Buy it from Amazon for AED 410.00.

3. If you’re in the hunt for something a lil bit more low-key and portable then this Adjustable Boxing Punching Stand will do just the trick! The boxing ball of fine-stitched PU leather, which is very durable after being filled with air. It can withstand more than 100,000 hits. Buy it from Amazon for AED 131.00.

2. Recommended by the best of the best these Starpro Boxing Gloves can withstand high-intensity training of any and all kinds! From Muay Thai and American Kickboxing to Savate and Yaw-Yan, these protective gloves gotchu covered. Buy it from Amazon for .

1. The high-density plastic base that can be filled with either water or sand for stability, shock-absorbing foam with a high-grade outer layer, makes Everlast Powercore Free Standing Punch Bag stand out from the other run-of-the-mill heavy bags. The air-foam chamber is designed to give a realistic feel while the power transfer ring absorbs impact and minimises the base movement and sliding during training. Buy it from Amazon for AED 744.00.

RL footage of YOU by the end of summer 2020!