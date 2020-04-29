Surprise Your Folks With These 6 Old-School Retro Radio Speakers

This Multi-Functional Radio not only allows you to enjoy the radio but also brings you great fun.

Promising review:

“Just up front, I’m a radio junkie. In the past I’ve had all 3 models of GE Super Radios, I tried a C-Crane (CC) radio. Had a Tivoli Model One, and a Boston Acoustics look alike. I’ve also had some various Grundig models. And I’ve had in the past various unimpressive GE, Radio Shack, and other “off brands” that are now long gone and forgotten. I needed a new portable for my “go bag” since my SW30 stopped working correctly. I wasn’t sure what to expect with the 710S, but if it didn’t stand up to my expectations it would go back to AMAZON quickly. Let just say that I’m impressed with this little monster…

Being able to preset the stations in the order that I’d like them in. But don’t get me wrong the auto preset feature works great and hey if you want to get to your station fast, just punch in the frequency, BAM. Maybe an external antenna plug and an optional antenna kit. A carry case for this would be nice to have as well. This radio is a KEEPER for me. If your looking for a good little radio you won’t go wrong with this one”