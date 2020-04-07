The American ‘Grocery Run’ Look Starter Pack – Coronavirus Edition

There is a shortage of masks, gloves and sanitizers all over the world! With prices of these preventive items skyrocketing into AED100+ zone. So you know what they say… desperate times call for desperate measures.

So Americans have put on their thinking caps and made the most of very little. Sellotaping on garbage bags, zipping up in diving suits, throwing paper bags and plastic mattress covers over their heads and all that jazz, Americans have done it all.

So as something fun to shoo away the corona blues, here is the ultimate ‘Coronavirus American grocery run’ look starter pack!