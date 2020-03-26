The UNREAL Deal On This Robo Vacuum Will Make You Forget All Your WFH Woes
WFH and chill with this RoboVac!
Put all your house help services on hold for the time being, and give the ‘future of cleaning’ a try… but be warned, once you start using the RoboVac, your life will NEVER be the same again.
This super-slim robotic vacuum is packed with electronic eyes, voice control and max suction that will provide you 40-mins worth of hands-free cleaning pets.
This RoboVac will take your WFH life from 0 to 100 real quick and this is the kinda energy you need in your life right now. Plus, this model is being sold foe a HEE-UGEE discounted price on Amazon, and come with an additional AED50 discount coupon.
So don’t delay in welcoming the newest (and most productive) member of your family… hurry!
This RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you WFH and chill
Buy it from Amazon for AED 799 (down from AED 1,299).
The robotic vacuum cleaner will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed, thus you’re provided with a nice and thorough cleaning job
(This product is available with an additional AED50 coupon on the site).
The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you…
Review: “The Robovac has exceeded my expectations already!”
Continued review:
“It easily navigates the floor, rugs and any obstacles left on the floor without getting tangled up or stuck. The slim design means it can clean under the sofa and beds, and the magnetic boundary strips allow you can section off areas that you don’t want to be cleaned or section of rooms, etc.
Setup is quick and easy, and the Robovac can be paired to the wifi so it can be operated remotely or to a set time schedule through the EufyHome app or Alexa if you have one. It also comes with a handy remote control which allows you to set it to work at the simple press of the button which is great for a quick clean or to spot clean. Emptying the dust box is quick and easy and the capacity is plenty big. As an added bonus, the RoboVac returns itself to the charging station at the end of each clean so it’s always charged when you need it.
The RoboVac takes up a lot less room than a standard upright hoover which is great if you’re short of space. Overall RoboVac is a great piece of kit at a great price for the level of functionality it provides.”
