These 15 Billie Eilish Merch Are Anything But Basic!
These 15 Billie Eilish Merch Are Anything But Basic!
Are you a Billie Eilish fan with good taste and ZERO chill? Then Pirates, welcome to the hood of all things Billie.
Here you’ll find the kinda merch that’ll make your mama sad type, just the kind you like type ‘cuz this is the BEST kind! DUHHH!
Worth. Every. Dirham.
15. The only light that’ll keep you going in life is the light from this Billie Eilish LED Night Lamp!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 177.
14. Too cool to own regular merch?? Then this short-sleeve 3D Billie Eilish summer baggy tee with a hood is the perf for you to subtly show off your love for the pop icon and stay coool this summer!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.
13. This Billie Eilish Printed T-Shirt and Shorts Combo is the definition of an IDEAL summer OOTD!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 120.99.
12. This Billie Eilish Beanie will come to your rescue on ALL your bad hair days! Thanks, Billie, you always got our backs
Buy it from Amazon for AED 45.
11. I mean… this Billie Eilish Printed Crop Hoodie with cat ears is something you can totes imagine Billie going crazy over herself!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 112.50.
10. Don’t wanna walk around with a giant Billie face on your chest? Then perhaps this understated Stainless Steel Necklace would be of interest to you?
Buy it from Amazon for AED 75.
9. You can NEVER have too many hoodies sis. Never. Thus, this printed Cotton Pullover Hoodie for the fans…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 75.85.
8. This ULTRA CHIC Billie Eilish Hoodie you will refuse to take off! Whether at home, work, uni, mall, wherever you are, you’ll surely be carrying this comfy merch around witchu’
Buy it from Amazon for AED 85.
7. A causal summer Billie Eilish tee for the fans and the hipsters
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.
6. Get your classmates green with envy with your new kickin’ Billie Eilish Backpack
Buy it from Amazon for AED 135 (down from AED 225).
5. This Minimalist Billie Eilish Hoddie with cat ears is what your bank account has been waiting for you to splurge on!!! If you call 89 bucks splurging that is…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.
4. Show off your street style, hip-hop taste with this Billie Eilish 3D Printed Oversized Hoodie!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.
3. If incorporating Billie Eilish into one’s daily routine by getting this printed iPhone flexible phone case cover is wrong, I do not want to be right.
You can also choose from other sizes compatible for iPhones 5, 5s, 5C, SE, 6, 6s, 7, 8 plus, X, XR, XS, 11 and Pro Max.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 42.
2. For when you’re a schoolgirl and also a Billie Eilish fan
Buy it from Amazon for AED 110.
1. If bae is also a fan of the American sensation then go twinning with this Unisex Billie Eilish Comfy Hoodie!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 110.