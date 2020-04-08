These 4 Witty Glasses Will Sum Up Your Adulting Woes Perfectly
The days when adulting becomes a pain in the backside, a glass of chilled bevvie in a witty glass is enough to turn that your day right back around.
These 4 bordeaux glasses are almost as witty as you and also make for the perfectooo gifts, easily making you the gift giver of the year. They’ll LOL and think of you every time they take a sip of their fave drink and smile.
So surprise your mom, sis, coworker, bae or yourself with these novelty glasses that are really quite the conversation starter, although they’ll do most of the talking for you. Plus there’s a little something for GOT fans as well.
4. Tired of telling your friends to pour more?! Let the glass do all the talking with this ‘Seriously?’ Novelty Glass
Promising review:
“Bought this for my mom, who lives in a retirement home. Every day, she and her friends gather for Happy Hour. Let me tell you, she was the queen of the ball when she showed up with it. Now, it’s a permanent fixture in her walker. She takes it every day.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 73.53.
3. Every mother NEEDS this ‘MOTHER’ Novelty Glass in her life! She’s just lying to you on your face if she denies
Promising review:
“This glass is super cute! My mom loves this glass. It’s her go-to for wine nights.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 138.
2. A portion measured and ruled for each of your 3 moods with this Classy, Sassy, Bad Assy, Novelty Glass! Issa so apt that you’ll end up buying a dozen just for yourself
Promising reviews:
“I actually purchased this glass for a friends birthday because it suited her perfectly. It seems to be of very good quality, the saying is etched not paint. The packaging was more than adequate. No broken wine glass. She is probably enjoying using it now laid back in a tub of bubbles!! It is too cute and perfect for the sassy lady in your life!”
“They look very nice. I bought this as a gift for a friend and had to purchase one for myself because they are so cute.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 73.53.
1. A glass that GOT fans will worship you for! If bae is a fan of GOT then this ‘I Drink and I Know Things’ Novelty Glass will be earning you some MAJOR brownie points
Promising reviews:
“Being a fan of GoT, I felt that this was an appropriate gift for myself. I am very pleased with the glass, the inscription, the size, and its overall quality. If I was a 2-fisted drinker, I would order another one for myself.”
“I received this as a gift from my daughter. We watch GOT together and I always have a glass of wine on the weekend. This was a perfect gift, fit so well! We do handwash it so the writing won’t fade, but that isn’t a big hassle.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 73.91.
Adults and their juices: A short love story.