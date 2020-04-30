These 5 Home Chocolate Fountains Are ONLY For True Chocoholics
The best kind of addicts are the chocolate addicts, so this is a little something in honour of the best kinda addicts in the world.
This is pure HEAVEN for chocoholics!!!
5. This Nostalgia Chocolate Fountain can hold up to 907 grams of chocolate. This Nostalgia chocolate fountain is a lovely treat for kids and adults. You can use it with a variety of chocolates to make delicious fondues.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 299.
4. The Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain features a 3-level tower with stainless steel base and will impress guests with elegance and style at any special event. This chocolate fountain creates a cascade of sweetness that will add mouth-watering fun to any occasion.
Simply pour the recommended amount of melted white or dark chocolate into the base and switch on the motor. Watch as the chocolate is carried to the top of the tower where it flows down each tier in a mesmerizing display. Provide guests with fresh strawberries, marshmallows, pretzels, cookies, and other goodies for dipping. Cheese and barbeque sauces may also be used. Easily disassembles for quick cleanup.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89 (down from AED 197.94).
3. This Choco Fountain is a beautiful addition to any dining table or casual gatherings with friends and family.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 140 (down from AED 177).
2. This sweet Stainless Steel Chocolate Fountain quickly and directly melts chocolates once heated and looks absolutely ravishing when turned on!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 264.99.
1. This Chocolate Fountain will be all the rage at dinner parties for treating your guests to an unexpected choco filled evening!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 195 (down from AED 299.04).