These 7 Adult Onesies Make For The Perfect Quarantine Uniforms For Gals
You’re anyway in your pyjamas the whole day… so why not be in cute pyjamas all day?!
Sis, with these 7 super snuggly adult onesies for women, you can be comfy, cute and lazy all at once.
It’s time to make this self-isolating period FUN and not just an everyday sulk-fest! Who’s wimme?!
…Thanks, Jimmy Fallon, can always rely on you!
7. Spread the magic around your house in this fun and whimsical Unicorn Onesie!!
Promising review:
“Such fun onesies! I ordered 6 of these for me & my friends for Halloween & they were a huge success! Very cute, cosy, fun & definitely makes you stand out. The best part is now I have amazing PJs for winter!! Highly recommended.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 249.53.
6. There’s no better feeling than napping during a panda-mic in this snuggly Panda Onesie!!
Promising review:
“It’s so warm and cosy — I love it! Perfect for cold winter nights. I am 5′ tall with a small build, and the size small I bought fit pretty well. The legs and sleeves were a little baggy on me, so I think it could fit someone 2″ taller. I even bought another one as a gift!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 100.
5. A fun Stitch inspired onesie with pockets that you can store all your munchies in when sitting down for a movie marathon in the evening
Buy it from Amazon for AED 184.48.
4. Could you EVER go wrong with a cute Minion onesie?! The answer is never.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 157.12.
3. Be singing ‘Doe, a deer, a female deer’ the whole day long in this, Zip Up Deer Onesie, cuz it’ll just happen naturally
Promising review:
“Super soft, like incredibly soft!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 108.
2. The adorable and eye-catching Lion Onesie features a hood with eyes, teeth, and nose for full effect. Matching tails and chest designs help complete your ultimate cosplay look!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 214.90.
1. If your to do, to do, to do, to do, to dooooooooo list includes nothing but eat, sleep, watch movies and repeat, then this Pink Panther Onesie will be your partner in (not much of a) crime the whole way through
Buy it from Amazon for AED 180.61.