This Affordable And Sweet Pair Of Gold Toned Earrings Make For The Perf Ramadan Gift For Bae

Surprise your fave lady this Ramadan with this sweet and bedazzling pair of 18K Copper Plated Gold Asymmetric Earrings and make her feel the love.

This paid or earrings are sweet, simple, thoughtful, affordable and PERFECT.

The look on bae’s face will be priceless after you surprise her with these sweet babies!

(P.S. The coupon “AMAZON15” is valid for new customers till the 30th of April with a maximum discount of AED 50.)

These asymmetric earrings are made of copper-plated 18K gold-coloured zircon and are heart straw shaped. They are environmentally friendly and made of high-quality materials…

On Amazon for AED 159.99.

The Heart Straw design makes the pair of asymmetric earrings look more distinct, and the shiny Heart Straw gold earrings make your visual experience more visible… making it the ideal gift for her this Ramadan.

The earrings’ chic design and beautiful gold-tone will add the perfect finishing touch to all your OOTDs. They are suitable for parties, banquets, as well as for everyday wear!

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

