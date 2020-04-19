Have Yourself A Boujee Balcony Party With These 7 Items That Will Be Your OTP

Have Yourself A Boujee Balcony Party With These 5 Items That Will Be Your OTP

We’re all in this together!

…And the community is showing their unity almost every night by stepping out in their balconies around 8-9pm to join in the movement to show their support and solidarity to the virus-warriors as well as to get a taste of that positive vibeee.

Many residents have taken their balcony visits to the next level with fun gizmos that add a whole party feel to their hood, plus get people around them all hyped up and turnt!

So go ahead and add these 7 fun tech gizmos to your evening balcony visits, that’ll easily make your apartment veranda the party HUB this quarantine season… ‘cuz YOLO