JUST IN: The Latest Travel Updates For Anyone Planning To Leave Dubai This Summer

On Sunday evening, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management issued updated travel rules for returning UAE residents, citizens and residents who wish to travel abroad AND international tourists who wish to travel to the Dubai.

Citizens and residents are permitted to travel overseas from June 23 2020

There will be no restrictions on the overseas destinations that citizens and residents can travel to.

However, they must comply with guidelines and protocols followed in the countries they are travelling to. They are also required to fill in a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

On their return to Dubai, citizens and residents will have to undergo a PCR test at the airport. They must register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app and commit to restricting themselves at home until their test results are available. In case they are COVID-19 positive, they must isolate themselves for 14 days and adhere to all guidelines and measures outlined by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

The guidelines for all scenarios have been outlined here

Travellers MUST be responsible to ensure their safety and that of others

All passengers must make themselves aware of the protocols and conditions specified by the Government of Dubai and destination countries before travelling and ensure they comply with them.

Passengers must disclose any health symptoms before travelling by filling out the ‘Health Declaration Form’ provided by the airline company.

UAE nationals must notify UAE embassies in the countries they are visiting if they test positive for COVID-19.

Tourists must ensure they have international health insurance before travelling.

All tourists must show that they have tested negative in a PCR test done four days (96 hours) before the departure date. If they cannot provide test results, they will be tested at Dubai airports.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for 14 days at their home or in an institutional facility provided by the government at their own expense.

Travelers must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines in accordance with measures followed at Dubai airports and use face masks at all times.

All passengers should stringently observe precautionary measures and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Read the full updates via Dubai Media Office here

