UAE Residents And Citizens Are NO Longer Permitted To Travel For Tourism Purposes For The Foreseeable Future

Traveling for the purpose of leisure and tourism is no longer allowed, according to the UAE government.

As per news agency WAM, for those residents who would like to travel back to their home countries and return to the UAE are able to do so.

Before departing, residents and citizens must submit an application on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website to be able to secure a permit.

Also, citizens and residents who are above 70 and suffer with chronic diseases will not be allowed to travel.

UAE citizens and residents will have to register and apply via smartservices.ica.gov.ae prior to traveling