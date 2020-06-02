WATCH: A Father-Daughter Duo’s Daily Walks Are Going Viral And Dubai Parents Want In On The Fun

This adorable father-daughter duo from Spain are going viral for the CUTEST reason evaaar!

The two go on daily walks dressed up in various exciting costumes every day, putting on a lil show for their neighbours and adding a much-needed dose of magic to their neighbourhood. AAAADORAAABLEEEEEEE!

Seeing this, a bunch of Dubai parents got inspired to do the same with their little munchkins, to keep them entertained this quarantine season; and ofc started scouting the web for some fun costumes… so we thought we’d help out with the search!