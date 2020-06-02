WATCH: A Father-Daughter Duo’s Daily Walks Are Going Viral And Dubai Parents Want In On The Fun
This adorable father-daughter duo from Spain are going viral for the CUTEST reason evaaar!
The two go on daily walks dressed up in various exciting costumes every day, putting on a lil show for their neighbours and adding a much-needed dose of magic to their neighbourhood. AAAADORAAABLEEEEEEE!
Seeing this, a bunch of Dubai parents got inspired to do the same with their little munchkins, to keep them entertained this quarantine season; and ofc started scouting the web for some fun costumes… so we thought we’d help out with the search!
5. Add some fun to your hood and save the day with your little one in these Batman and Supergirl costumes!
Batman costume on Amazon for AED 146.16.
Supergirl’s costume on Amazon for AED 76.57.
4. Have your little princess put on Belle’s Gown, while you rock some Beast Shades on your daily walks around the neighbourhood!
Belle’s gown on Amazon for AED 248.70.
Beast sunshades on Amazon for AED 39.70.
3. Go BIG or go home with this Funny Sumo Costume! Don’t be surprised if you find yourself going viral in this get-up this quarantine season… hehe.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 131.99.
2. When the going gets tough the tough dresses up in a Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) Cosplay Costume and Face Mask and parades around the streets! True story.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 93.00.
1. Storm the streets with your baby gal in a fun Inflatable T-Rex costume and a Harley Quinn get-up and become Dubai’s DINO-MITE father-daughter duo!!
Inflatable T-Rex costume on Amazon for AED 177.98.
Harley Quinn costume on Amazon for AED 99.01.