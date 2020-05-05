Take Your Love For Pizza To The NEXT Level With These Yummy Pizza Socks!!
These pizza socks look so DELISH you might have a hard to time not stuffing them in your mouth!
Give pizza parties a whole new meaning with these different flavours of pizza socks. Cosy around the tele with your squad with a slice of pizza in one hand and pulling up a pair of pizza socks with the other!
PIZZA LOVERS, you will NEVER feel like wearing any other socks once your feet have gotten a taste of these mouth-watering (cotton) Pepperoni Pizzas!
Promising review:
“The product and packaging are amazing, my son loves them and frequently wears odd ones to have a variety of flavours.”
Buy the 4 pairs of socks from Amazon for AED 129.
OR if you’re in the mood to indulge your hard-working feet with a variety of pizza flavours then this Box of Mixed Pizzas is for you my foodie friend! WARNING: If you’re planning to deliver this box of pizza socks to a ‘friend’ as a gift, prepare to regret it big time… cuz’ you’ll want these all for yo’self!
Promising review:
“The perfect gift for any pizza lover!: The presentation alone is worth 10 stars! I was a bit jealous that I hadn’t ordered a set of these socks for myself. I gave them to my boyfriend for his birthday and he was so thrilled with them.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 368.13.
If this ain’t SQUAD GOALS then we don’t know what is!! Haven’t you heard? A squad that loves pizza together, stays together.
Promising review:
“I ordered the “pizza socks box” with four (4) pairs of mixed designs five (5) months ago as a gift for my pizza-loving boyfriend. The packaging was as depicted in the photos here on Amazon, so, yes, it’s as cute as you think! As for the socks themselves, my boyfriend is pleased with their fit and comfort, and he says they have held up well to being washed and dried in washing machines and dryers.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 368.13.