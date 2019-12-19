The Next 100 Tickets For NYE At Q43 Are JUST AED299… RUN!
There’s nothing better than sipping on a drink, on the topmost floor of a building in Dubai and overlooking the city’s twinkling lights and majestic building structures. A restaurant and bar, Q43, is known as a destination for a good time, has answered prayers without even being asked.
Why?
They’ve set up their own New Year’s Eve event. Oh yes, residents can now celebrate with a view (and an open bar)
The start of the new year should always be welcomed in fabulous fashion
No need for an a la carte menu, indulge in a feast from the buffet
Tacos, fish & chips, teriyaki salmon as some of the list of delicious items in the NYE buffet at Q43. Mouth-watering.
But if you’ve got room for more, chocolate brownies and an incredible cheese and jams area is there to keep you satiated.
YUUM!
Sleep all day and dance all night with DJ Guess Hu
It’s about to go dooooown!
The offer?
AED399 for the deelish NYE buffet menu and an open bar (open for 5 hours straight!) + house bevvies from 9 pm-2 am.
The premium package with buffet, a VIP table and sparkling bevvies for AED699
You don’t want to say no this one.
THE NEXT 100 TICKETS FOR Q43 ARE AED299. GET THEM WHILE YOU CAN!
The deets:
When? NYE, from 9 pm-2 am (the cash bar is from 2-3 AM)
Where? Q43, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City
For bookings, contact 044435403 or email info@q43dubai.com