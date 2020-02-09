5 Lovey-Dovey Restos To Live Out Your Romantic Fantasies This Valentines Day

There are two types of people in this world, one that sees the glass half full and the other that sees the glass half empty… and Valentine’s day is all about celebrating love and seeing that glass filled all the way to the brim. In honour of the day full of love and fluff, a number of restos across Dubai from Pierchic to Trattoria Toscana are gearing up and throwing all their best deals on the table to ensure your Valentine’s Day on Friday will an unforgettable one. So here is a compilation of five restos in Dubai that are suiting up this Valentine’s Day and are giving you your money’s worth…

5. Romance and eat away to the sound of live violinists and singers at Pierchic this February 14 Fairytales do come true… only on the decks of Jumeirah Al Qasr though. Live a Valentine’s dream date straight outta the movies as you dine with the views of the Burj Al Arab, while Pierchic’s muy talented chefs take your special day to a whole new level with the acts of two classical live violinists and singers, plus the flowers! Never forget the flowers! Price deets: AED1,250 per person for standard seating, including a two-hour free-flowing grape package and a rose for ladies

AED1,600 per person for premium seating, including a two-hour free-flowing bubbly package and a rose for ladies

·AED2,900 per person for front row seating with free-flowing rosé bubbly and a bouquet of flowers for ladies

4. Brunch or enjoy a fancy dinner at the fab and friendly Hillhouse Brasserie this Valentine’s Day Dubai’s picturesque all-day eatery in the leafy surrounds of Dubai Gills Golf Club is doing an all-day Valentine’s special, with an afternoon brunch and an evening three-course set menu to keep both hearts and bellies happy. V-Day Brunch For a family-friendly Valentine’s Day, diners can enjoy live entertainment complete with some couple’s games, roses and chocolates for the ladies and a children’s play area with activities, including Valentine’s card making. AED445 per person including sparkling

AED245 per person including soft drinks

AED95 for children over four; children under four eat free of charge Three-Course Valentine’s Dinner Once the sun sets, love birds can indulge in a three-course set menu, consisting of an amuse-bouche of smoked salmon roulade with fin de Clair oysters along with appetisers of yellowfin tuna ceviche, Unagi foie gras or a goat’s cheese & beetroot tarte tartin. Main courses include Thai-baked seabass, roast rump of Australian lamb or wild mushroom & chestnut risotto, while your sweet tooth will be satisfied with desserts like the Valentine’s chocolate bomb, tiramisu or pistachio brûlée. #DROOLINGG!! AED399 per couple with a bottle of sparkling

3. Enjoy the unconventional yet dreamy dinner escape at Pai Thai on Friday, Feb 14 For some magical memories with your loved one(s) this upcoming Friday, head down to a transformed and decked up Pai Thai at Madinat Jumeirah to experience a dreamy Valentine’s Day filled with love, laughter, great food and even better entertainment featuring Wanthakan – the venue’s traditional Thai dancer – dancing the night away. Price deets: AED699 per couple including a three-course set menu, two glasses of bubbly and a rose for the ladies

2. For a Mamma Mia kinda Valentine’s, Trattoria Toscana is the ONLY place for you No one does romance quite like the Italians… And you can opt for the classic, textbook romance this Valentine’s and spend your evening enjoying the delish and carefully-curated Valentine’s menu with a selection of dishes including stuffed salmon ravioli with saffron sauce and a dessert of traditional Italian cream puffs with strawberries, at the Italian eatery which sits on the all-new Souk Boulevard at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Trattoria Toscana is one of Dubai’s most authentic and adored Italian eatery for a reason! Price deets: Dishes are priced per item; or AED480 per couple for the entire menu

AED250 per person for an exclusive three-beverage package

1. A romantic moonlit dinner under the Arabian stars at Segreto on Valentine’s Day?! Yes, please! Experience a traditional Venetian Valentine’s celebration at Madinat Jumeirah’s FAVE and super dreamy Italian hotspot, which is dishing out an unmissable three-course menu comprising all its hero dishes while a live saxophonist and singer entertain guests under the Arabian stars. Love birds, you guys are in for a treat with this one. Starters include seabass carpaccio or beef tartare, with main dishes of homemade beetroot gnocchi, grilled scallop with smoked celeriac puree or slow-cooked duck breast. A chocolate sphere or dates semifreddo are on offer for dessert. Bellissima! AED650 per couple for food only

AED200 per couple for a separate beverage package

