7 Huge Performers Coming To Perform At Winter At Tantora

YAAS! The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that just recently opened its doors to tourists from around the world has now become a major part of every traveller’s checklist.

Winter at Tantora, a festival which is all set to run each weekend from December 19 2019, until March 7, 2020, gives festival-goers the opportunity to partake in a range of unique events, experiences and the chance to explore historic sites, by foot, by land or by air.

Legendary musicians like Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Richie and Craig David will be jetting off to Saudi Arabia to perform at the magical Winter at Tantora festival all set against the historical and surreal old city of AlUla, a heritage site that’s truly like none other.

7. José Carreras enticing the Kingdom with his soulful voice

Watch the opera star create magic on stage only at AlUla, on Jan 10, 2020. José Carreras will be headlining the Spanish Prestige weekend at the Winter at Tantora Festival.

More information and booking here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

6. Andrea Bocelli the beloved tenor is coming back to the Kingdom

Coming back to mesmerise his fans yet again at the historical setting of AlUla on Jan 31, to set the Maraya Concert Hall alight with his magical voice.

More information and booking here.

5. Il Divo is all ready to shake Saudi with their power-packed and addicting vocals

Who doesn’t love a lil drama?! Il Divo’s operatic interpretations of international hits such as Adele’s, ‘Hello‘ and ‘The Time Of Our Lives‘ is the kinda drama that you NEED in your life. Coming to the AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall on Jan 17, 2020.

More information and booking here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

4. Yanni the musical magician, the singer that the country has been yearning for

Yanni will bring to life the walls at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla on Feb, 07 2020.

More information and booking here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

3. Gipsy Kings who give ‘pop-music’ a whole new meaning will lift you off your feet with their high-energy tracks

If anyone knows how to put on a show, issa these two pop legends and flamboyant showmanship! Only at the Winter at Tantora Festival, on Feb 21, 2020.

More information and booking here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

2. Lionel Richie & Craig David – The men that need NO introduction whatsoever

Enjoy the ULTIMATE musical journey with these two top-notch performers. The two legends will be saying hello to AlUla on the same day, Feb 28, 2020.

More information and booking here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

1. Enrique Iglesias the GOAT hero will be stealing your heart away one romantic serenade at a time

(GOAT- Greatest Of All Time… just in case)

The hero and the total hunk will be at the Winter at Tantora festival in AlUla on Feb 21, 2020.

More information and booking here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

More info right here:

Winter at Tantora takes place from Dec 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020.

AlUla is easily accessible by road and air. You can fly to either Riyadh or Jeddah, and a car ride is just 1.5 hours from both.

For all Winter at Tantora event information click here

For all Winter at Tantora package bookings click here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on

