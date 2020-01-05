7 Huge Performers Coming To Perform At Winter At Tantora

YAAS! The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that just recently opened its doors to tourists from around the world has now become a major part of every traveller’s checklist.

Winter at Tantora, a festival which is all set to run each weekend from December 19 2019, until March 7, 2020, gives festival-goers the opportunity to partake in a range of unique events, experiences and the chance to explore historic sites, by foot, by land or by air.

Legendary musicians like Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Richie and Craig David will be jetting off to Saudi Arabia to perform at the magical Winter at Tantora festival all set against the historical and surreal old city of AlUla, a heritage site that’s truly like none other.