8 Fantastic Things You Can Do In Abu Dhabi This Weekend

Oh, weekends, beautiful weekends. The sun is out, the weather is crisp and it’s the perfect time to go outdoors, explore different things and be entertained. And the capital is about to tempt you with eight big events you can consider hitting! With something for all ages, here’s why you should hit the road and visit Abu Dhabi this weekend.

8. Catch French Pianist Lise de la Salle perform a breathtaking two-hour set If you fancy a night being in awe of a human’s skill and talent, then watching French Pianist Lise de la Salle in action might be the choice for you. People describe her music style as intense, sensible but with maturity all at the same time. The music programme at the Lise de la Salle Solo Piano Recital: Abu Dhabi Classics will be based on ‘Dances’, a new approach to classical music that combines dance rhythms from different times and places. P.S. This is open to all ages above 8 years old. Where? Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi When? Saturday, Feb 1 from 8-10pm More info here.

7. Everyone’s favourite Science Festival has come back for another year Oh yes, science fanatics will know how much fun attending the Abu Dhabi Science Festival is and now it’s back for 2020. In its 10th edition, this event is perfect for families who want to engage with live shows, demonstrations, a wide range of entertainment and activities that will really encourage your little ones to keep up with their love of science. Head to the Abu Dhabi Science Festival 2020 and get inspired by all the STEM talent in the UAE. P.S. The event is free for kids aged 4 & below! Where? A’l Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Jahili Park, City Mall – Al Dhafra When? Thursday, January 30 until February 8 More info here.

6. Get In The Mix for three days of non-stop lively, adrenaline-pumping fun! If you and the gang are in the mood for a little adventure, head to In The Mix at Zayed Sports City for THREE whole days of music, dancing to Samba, admiring live bands and taking part in adrenaline-pumping activities like the Rodeo Bull, surfing competitions, VR games (fun!), flight simulator, a Smash Room pop-up (vent out those frustrations) AND so much more. Where? Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi When? January 30 – February 1 from 5 pm More info here.

5. Celebrate the Chinese New Year with loads of Ferrari fun Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is doing it big for Chinese New Year in 2020. Oh yes, expect incredible entertainment representing the Chinese culture, along with an award-winning Acrobatic Troupe showcase. Chinese retailers will also be there with some foodie delights and of course, there’ll be plenty of shopping ops! Grab your family and friends as you opt to catch several live performances like bar trapeze acts, hoop tumbling, umbrella spinning and more. Did I mention there’s also going to be a bamboo forest garden with animatronic life-sized pandas? Perfect! The event is free but park fees do apply. Where? Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island When? January 23- February 1 More info here.

4. Get in some fun time at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi while celebrating Chinese New Year No brighter colours, better food and amazing entertainment have ever existed- until the celebrations of Chinese New Year. Head to Ferrari World to catch an award-winning Acrobatic Troupe showcase, and fully feel yourself being in a fictitious China that will have you learning about the culture even more. Not to mention the shopping that’s ’bout to go down during the festivities! Best part? The event is FREE When? January 23- February 1 Where? Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island More info here.

3. Visit The Red Palace and be mesmerised by memorabilia from the 20th century- history buffs will love this! History fans, now’s your time to shine. Check out The Red Palace exhibition at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Centre and revisit the ‘Red Palace’, inspired by the 20th century and its role within Saudi Arabia’s major historical and political events. Talk a walk and learn about the memorabilia, discarded objects and sculptures created by Sultan Bin Fahad. Where? Abu Dhabi Cultural Centre When? Jan 26- March 28 More info here.

2. Go kayaking in the most aesthetically-pleasing way possible Now, THIS is an activity you’ll want to book in. Check out the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi from a totally new perspective, a kayak tour! Tours are 60 minutes long and all levels of kayak-lovers are welcome to give this a go. Where? Louvre Abu Dhabi When? Now until November 30, 2020 More info here.