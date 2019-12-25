8 Top Events In Abu Dhabi That You Need To Hit This Weekend

The weekend is nigh, which means one thing for UAE residents, you’ve got choices to make! Luckily, there is a tonne of great options happening in the capital, from the annual rowing race and a cool fashion event to Louvre Abu Dhabi activities you probably haven’t tried. Bookmark this page and thank us later!

8. Winter Art Camp at Manarat Al Saadiyat If your kids have a three-week winter break right now, consider the Winter Art Camp as a fun alternative to watching YouTube! Designed for kids aged six to twelve and thirteen to seventeen, this is a fun and creative workshop combining activities that explore the senses of sight, sound, touch and smell. The camp also includes 2D and 3D visual arts, as well as performing arts. Interested? To register, email to masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae More Winter Art Camp at Manarat Al Saadiyat info here

7. Abu Dhabi Traditional Rowing Race – 40 ft Category Take yourself to the Abu Dhabi Corniche Breakwater Area for this exciting annual race featuring four separate and HIGHLY competitive rounds. One for the whole family, there’ll also be a traditional souk, fun activities and entertainment including Ayalla dance performances. A fantastic day out! When? December 28 More Abu Dhabi Traditional Rowing Race info here

6. An entire festival devoted to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed Brace yourselves for something special; this event is perfect for families, featuring activities, workshops, shows, exhibitions, live displays highlighting Emirati traditions, historical and internationally themed tours, folklore performances, local and artisanal cuisine, food trucks, and of course fireworks and LOTS of activities for kids. Phew! Where? Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Abu Dhabi When? Until Saturday, February 1 at 10pm More Sheikh Zayed Festival info here

5. Makhaweer Programme at Al Qattara Arts Centre This is one for fashion lovers. The Al Qattara Arts Centre invites you to its first-ever artistic heritage event celebrating the world of Emirati fashion and jewellery. Bringing together a whole host of expert fashion and jewellery designers and featuring heritage jewellery and abaya design, the ‘Makhaweer’ programme will show you styles and trends followed by Emirati women to this day – a rare event for Emirati fashion! When? December 28 More Makhaweer Programme at Al Qattara Arts Centre info here

4. Kayaking at The Louvre Abu Dhabi Now, THIS is an activity you’ll want to book in. Check out the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi from a totally new perspective, from a kayak tour! Tours are 60 minutes long and all levels of kayak enthusiasts are welcome to give this a go. Available Tuesdays through to Saturdays, there are four tours daily. These tours sell out fast, so book early to avoid disappointment. More Kayaking at The Louvre Abu Dhabi info here

3. The Ripe Market in Umm Al Emarat Park The Ripe Market is back! The locals favourite, this is where you go to stock up on local produce, products and crafts all made locally while tucking into a range of delish eats from live cooking stations. This year’s event promises to have more artists, designers, live musicians, live cooking demos, local Emirati talent and entertainment, and if you’re already a fan, you’ll be first in line when it reopens at Umm Al Emarat Park! How much? Entry to the park is AED10. The Ripe Market is free. When? Every Saturday until April 20 More Ripe Market info here

2. Food Festival at Marina Mall So many great foodie happenings in the capital. A first for Marina Mall, this is a large food fest taking place outdoors in the park – and YAAY the weather is perfect for it! Expect a great combo of food trucks, food carts and bucket loads of entertainment. More Food Festival info here