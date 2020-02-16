8 Ways A Membership At This Private Beach Club Feels Like A Year-Long Retreat

Okay, now THIS is amaze! Fairmont The Palm has a swanky membership option for those looking to add more to their Dubai lifestyle. How about a newly launched beach club membership, to be used all-year ’round? Sounds like the perfect way to spend summers in Dubai, and this five-star hotel has realised this necessity that made this MUST-obtain membership a possibility! What better way to spend your free time by unwinding at a private beach? …at The Palm too! With summer near-approaching, the Fairmont Lifestyle membership might just be ideal for residents in Dubai- especially those with family members here. The best part? You don’t have to break the bank for a membership thanks to this membership’s affordability! Winning! Keep reading to find out why…

Reason #1. Welcome your summer in style at a private beach that makes you feel on top of the world There’s nothing more magical than the tropical vibe of beach clubs in Dubai and Fairmont’s private beach exemplifies this best. Members can enjoy fabulous sunrise/sunset views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Post-work stress can be taken away with a refreshing drink, a chilled-out late afternoon by the beach or in one of the four temperature-controlled pools- ‘cus why not?!

2. If you live in JLT/Marina/Palm, then consider this a home away from home Fairmont The Palm is conveniently located near Nakheel Mall, meaning you don’t need to go all the way into the Palm- handy!

3. If you’re a family who wants to make use of the facilities, children below 16 are complimentary, as part of the membership Snazzy! Families in Dubai can enjoy all the offers, discounts, and facilities open to members of the Fairmont Lifestyle Membership, so you can enjoy all the benefits, WITH your family! Make those memories folks!

4. Kickstart your fitness journey (and actually stick to it) Getting your fitness in order is made easier with a new Palm West 2km boardwalk available for your daily jogs, morning yoga, or run. The venue will also give you serious fitness inspo, since you’re in a picturesque setting and can join an outdoor yoga sesh by the beach. AMAZE! Active peeps can also take advantage of five complimentary vouchers for group classes- which you can use all year long. And mind you, there are over 80 fitness classes you can choose from, weekly. PLUS, you can also obtain a free fitness assessment.

5. Dine for less with the exclusive members-only discount Just in case you needed a little reminding; Fairmont The Palm is home to authentic Indian food from Little Miss India, seafood fanatics can enjoy an array of options at Seafood Bistro, Frevo, Flow Kitchen, Mashrabiya Lounge or how ’bout some wiiiild Asian fusion at the new Ba- Boldly Asian? Plenty of options! 20% off in all Fairmont The Palm restaurants never sounded so good!

6. Unwind with a complimentary one-time massage and dirhams off your spa treatments Fairmont The Palm’s Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont The Palm makes for the perfect spot to relax, thanks to the serious nature feels and the city skyline views. The fabulous membership gets you a complimentary 1-hour massage and 20% off on all of Willow Stream’s spa treatments. So how about that facial you’ve been thinking of?!

7. The kiddos can enjoy access to Fairmont Falcons: an exclusive Kids’ club at the hotel The membership gives five vouchers, each worth 2-hour access to the Kids’ club, which is open to those aged 3 and above.

8. You can bring in guests throughout the year too! PERFECT for when you’ve got visitors in. Don’t worry about not having family members to share the joy with, because this membership also allows 20 guest passes you can use all-year-long. Just dandy.