A Seriously Cool Drone Show Lit The Sky Marking The Return Of Motorola’s Iconic Razr

It’s a phone that defined a DECADE. The phone you had, or the phone you wished you had in the 00s is back, and thanks to some seriously cool tech, it’s infinitely cooler. Without further ado, friends… The brand new Motorola razrⓇ lands in the UAE on February 25 and marked the launch with a seriously cool drone show

Here’s a sneak peek before the big launch A phone that makes a statement, this is the first-ever clamshell-style flexible display smartphone that folds completely, and it’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before. It’s gorgeously compact and razor-sharp. Here’s a sneak peek before the big launch.

Finalllllly! A phone that breaks the mould The smartphone was a revelation, but not much has changed (in style) in two decades, which is why this is a TOTAL breath of fresh air. Not only is it seriously slick to look it, but it’s also adorable and pocket-sized and guarantees portability while maintaining the big screen experience we’re all accustomed to. And takes us right back to our phone flipping roots!

Can the engineers please step forward and take a bow? You need to see the Motorola razrⓇ IRL to seriously appreciate how cool it is. It offers water-resistance and splash-proof protection and features zero-gap hinge, which keeps the display flush and protects it from debris and dust. Plus, it’s got re-engineered antennas which means it can fit in a space twice as small as today’s average smartphone.

Great things come in small sizes and this compact beauty does not compromise on the quality and functionality you’re used to Did we mention it’s got a 6.2-inch Flex View display?! Plus, if you’re too rushed to flip, there’s an external 2.7-inch interactive Quick View display, that lets you make calls, reply to messages, pay with a tap, control your music, take selfies, use Google Assistant™ and access customized settings, like turning on or off BluetoothⓇ, Wi-FiⓇ, your Hotspot and more. All this without even opening your phone… phew!