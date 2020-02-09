A Tribute To French Maestro Charles Aznavour At Dubai Opera Is A Magical Valentine’s Plan

A tribute to singer and lyricist Charles Aznavour is coming to Dubai Opera. The pride of France, Charles Aznavour was famous for his distinctive tenor voice, once shared a stage with Frank Sinatra, and is even dubbed the Frank Sinatra of France. And now a tribute in his name is coming to Dubai Opera on Valentine’s Day weekend! Fans of the classics, fans of romance and fans of bohemian era Paris have a TREAT in store. Direct from the city of love: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Charles Aznavour

If you’re on the lookout for something truly special, this is it A show created by the same team who brought Piaf! Le Spectacle to Dubai Opera, (an undisputed highlight on the Dubai Opera 2019 calendar!) Formidable! Aznavour is coming to the iconic venue for two days. A jazzy, emotional show, the setlist includes your favourites; La Boheme, She, Apres l’Amour, Autumn Leaves, Formidable and much more. Step into Dubai Opera and back in time, to the streets of Paris, as this top-tapping show transports you to a whole other era. Featuring images, video and original staging, this is a true spectacle from start to finish.

This makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day treat Three show options over two days, make this Valentine’s weekend one to remember!