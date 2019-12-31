The FIRST Weekend Of 2020: 5 Brilliant Events In Abu Dhabi To Make The Most Of It!

Another weekend, another great big list of reasons to make your way to the capital. Schools are out and many of you are enjoying an extended winter break and Abu Dhabi is, as ALWAYS, chock-a-block full of fun stuff for you to do! From winter events and drag races to the famous Moreeb Dune challenge; here are five top things to do in Abu Dhabi!

5) Round 2: Yas Super Street Challenge Now THIS looks cool! Drag racing in Abu Dhabi is actually a thing and it’s all kicking off this weekend. The Yas Super Street Challenge sees over 50 cars competing from the streets to the strip, all in the name of some big prizes. You’ll catch it all on Yas Marina Circuit’s National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)’s approved drag strip. Take note! This is highly competitive and a MUST for anyone who loves speed (and the smell of burning rubber!). When? January 2 and January 3 Yas Super Street Challenge info here

4. Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Back for its fourth year, this is becoming a must-visit annual trip for locals and you can see why. The magical Winterfest features activities, shows and a seasonal market filled with lots of festive goodies – what a treat! While you’re there, don’t miss Fairy Tales On Ice, the Winterfest tree lighting, snow globe dancers, ice skating, the Snow Play Pit Stop and Snow Slide Race, as well as the usual Ferrari World attractions! When? Until January 4 Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi info here

3. A Winter Wonderland Spectacular at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Live performances and shows featuring your favourite characters – the kids will LOVE this! THIS is the time to visit Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, there’ll be roving entertainers, carnival activities, arts and crafts and snow zone, train rides, snow globe making activities, cookie decorations, face painting and so much more! When? Until January 4 Winter Wonderland info here

2. Liwa International Festival 2020 – The Moreeb Dune challenge and more You’ve probably seen images of the Moreeb Dune, which means ‘Terrifying Mountain’ and now you can watch four-wheel drives attempt to scale it up close and in person. The dune is over 300m high and has a 50° angle; watching various cars and bikes attempt to reach the top is heart-in-your-mouth excitement! The Al Liwa Tal Moreeb festival attracts all sorts of competitors, from drag and bike racers to motorcross track challengers and classic cars enthusiasts. There’s also camel races, horse races and the Moreeb track for freestyle drifting. It’s a week-long celebration and you can even camp among the dunes for a totally unique Moreeb Dune experience! When? Until January 10 Liwa International Festival 2020 – Moreeb Dune here