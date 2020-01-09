8 Fun Things Happening In Abu Dhabi That Will Make You Want To Go On A Road Trip Real Quick

Taking advantage of this winter’s windy-sunny combination of the perfect weather is one of the many reasons we love the UAE. Having the choice to experience different things, depending on the Emirate you’re in, is another. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, is hosting an array of fun things that’ll defo get you into that routine. Make the most of this winter with these 8 AWESOME to-dos

1. Catch all the action of a superhero movie under the stars Abu Dhabi’s night sky is a blessing in disguise and one that should not be overlooked. Super Hero Friday will take place at Yas Waterworld where fans can catch their fave live-action characters Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the entire Justice League will be on screen, under the moonlit sky. What could be more thrilling (and romantic)? This outdoor cinema, adequately located in a water park, is the best weekend plan for families. One movie will be screened on all three evenings (throughout the weekend) and first ones on the list are: Batman returns, Superman: Quest for Peace and Justice League. More info here.

2. Run for a worthy cause at Zayed Sports City Running’s great, it gets your heart rate up and re-energizes you like never before. ADCB’s annual run is back for its 10th year now, and taking part in this means all proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish UAE Foundation. Make a difference right at the start of the year, everyone’s welcome to join. There will be a 1 mile run (for families and the kiddos), a 5km and a 10-km run. When? January 10, 2020, Friday. More info here.

3. Be mesmerised by the vocals of Eida Al Menhali at a live concert Swoon to the incredible vocals of Emirati singer, composer and poet, Eida Al Menhalu, who will perform at the Cultural Foundation Theatre stage. An orchestra led by Ahmad Taha will also accompany the artist, as he performs his poetry with a musical instrument. Get a feel of true Emirati culture and catch Eida (who now has six successful albums) live at the Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi. When? January 10, 2020, Friday from 8-10pm. More info here.

4. Liwa International Festival 2020 – The Moreeb Dune challenge and more Moreeb Dune, otherwise known as the ‘Terrifying Mountain’ is back in business for some live-action fun! The Moreeb dune is over 300m high and has a 50° angle; watching various cars and bikes attempt to reach the top is heart-in-your-mouth excitement! The Al Liwa Tal Moreeb festival attracts all sorts of competitors, from drag and bike racers to motocross track challengers and classic cars enthusiasts. There’s also camel races, horse races and the Moreeb track for freestyle drifting. It’s a week-long celebration and you can even camp among the dunes for a totally unique Moreeb Dune experience! When? Until January 10 More info here.

5. There’s nothing like a festival for street food Thanks to the WTC for bringing every foodie’s dream to life, the WTC Street Food Festival is back! Several restos will take part in helping create an incredible festival that’s all about… FOOD. But since it’s Abu Dhabi and we can’t just do with one category, the entertainment and music will also be around so that guests can ensure an overall jovial atmosphere as they try different snacks from countries globally. From vegan delights, freshly baked bagels to Filipino BBQ and kababs- the sky is the limit. When? December 10, 2019- January 31, 2020 More info here.

6. Louvre Abu Dhabi will have a digital snow globe for an entire month (live that festive winter feeel) Abu Dhabi’s well-known museum, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is bringing the Digital Snow Globe for an ENTIRE month, and art enthusiasts won’t be able to cope. Catch all the life-sized reproduction of artworks encapsulated in a snow globe. Beautiful. Other than that, now is also the perfect time to check out the 10,000 Years of Luxury exhibition featuring opulent artefacts from way back when! When? Until January 12, 2020 More info here.

7. The Ripe Market is back at Umm Al Emarat park! The highly-anticipated The Ripe Market, a community spot that makes way for local businesses, has been back and will remain in Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat park until April. If you like searching for organic finds, being around nature and like-minded people in a serene outdoor setting- then this one’s for you. There’s food, fashion stalls, art, accessories, home decor items, live musicians and non-stop entertainment. When? Until April 25, 2020 Where? Umm Al Emarat Park More info here.