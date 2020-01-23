Mark This Down: Here Are 8 INCREDIBLE Abu Dhabi Plans For The Weekend

The neighbouring Emirate to Dubai-ans and the capital of the country, Abu Dhabi, has been going ALL out with a variety of events and activities from now until the end of the year. It is our duty, as residents of this country, to ensure we do the UTMOST and enjoy all there is to offer. From roadshows, performances, and outdoor festivals- it’s pretty darn amazing how active AD has been. If you’re down for a road trip, want to surprise a friend or experience something different- then one of these eight activities might be for you. There’s something for everyone, after all!

8. Get your engines roaring at The Monster Energy Emirates Drift Championship Making its return for the month of January is the most exciting event taking place in the UAE. People flock from different Emirates and countries to attend the region’s largest car drifting championship. Happening at the incredible Yas Marina Circuit, catch the Middle East’s best drivers battle it out over 3 rounds. If adrenaline-pumping over the weekend is your thing, then you’re defo winning this one. There is to be the Pro-Am and Pro classes at the event too- worth seeing this one. When? Friday, January 24 until Saturday, March 21 Where? Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi More info here.

7. Get some bridal inspo for you or a friend at the Bride Abu Dhabi exhibition Live fashion shows featuring different local and regional designers’ bridal looks, couture designs and traditional Khaleeji clothing- this is the spot for all women. Grab your gal pals, mum, aunt and enjoy lots of fashion being paraded around this incredible event. Stands for honeymoon inspo and home decor are also around, should you choose to want to feel enamoured elsewhere. You can pay at the door, but it’s free for pre-registered visitors. When? Wednesday, January 22- Saturday, January 25 Where? ADNEC, Abu Dhabi More info here.

6. Learn the beauty of Emirati history and culture while exploring this majestic palace Abu Dhabi has come a long way, and with that comes a myriad of tales from its past that are worth knowing- especially if you live in the country. Experience and immerse yourself in the Abu Dhabi culture while storytellers walk you through the knowledge that led Abu Dhabi to the powerful Emirate that it is today. This event will give you a fun history sesh, discuss the importance of falcons and camels and the infamous pearling trade that took place in the UAE many, many years ago. Now that’s a WAY to spend the weekend! When? Saturday, January 25, from 4-7 pm Where? Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi More info here.

5. Tom Gates by Liz Pichon & Birmingham Stage Company Catch a live performance at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi about the Tom Gates series of books. Fans have been eager to see what producers behind the Olivier award-nominated Gangsta Granny and the Horrible Histories stage shows have in store for us. However, if you need a bit of a reminder; the show follows the life of Tom as he tries to stay out of trouble at home and in school. This is a family-friendly show that everyone will find humour in! When? Thursday, January 23 from 730-10 pm Where? Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi More info here.

4. Celebrate the fun Chinese New Year at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi No brighter colours, better food and amazing entertainment have ever existed- until the celebrations of Chinese New Year. Head to Ferrari World to catch an award-winning Acrobatic Troupe showcase, and fully feel yourself being in a fictitious China that will have you learning about the culture even more. Not to mention the shopping that’s ’bout to go down during the festivities! Best part? The event is FREE When? January 23- February 1 Where? Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island More info here.

3. Combine some child-like fun while celebrating Chinese New Year with the whole fambam! Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and the Chinese New Year= non-stop fun. Loads of Chinese shopping stalls will take over, as well as the MANY rides you (and the kiddos) can enjoy, Asian-inspired food, a themed live show and moooore. Many Warner Bros. characters will be walking around, so don’t forget to catch a selfie. All for free, except for certain park entry fees. When? January 23- February 1 Where? Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi More info here.

2. A four-day festival for health and fitness freaks is HERE! Calling all the health nuts of the UAE, a HUGE 4-day festival is here to talk about all things fitness and health. Learn about healthy living, be around nutritionists and chefs and have fun while you learn all about benefits of healthy living. The Health & Fitness Fun Festival Expo’s 2020 edition is dedicating this year’s event to ‘Mother Earth’. Here are some activities you can expect to see: thematic health awareness sessions, fitness classes, sports tournaments, races and challenges and workshops by nutritionists! When? January 22-25 Where? ADNEC, Abu Dhabi More info here.