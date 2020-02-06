5 Reasons Abu Dhabi Should Be Number 1 On Your Weekend Agenda

The weekend is here and if you’re the adventurous kind, looking for something special, Abu Dhabi is calling your name. With great events for all ages, highlights include performances at the Abu Dhabi Classics, a Superhero Saturday (this IS as fun as it sounds) and the Abu Dhabi Science Festival. 48 hours of weekend lies ahead, go forth and enjoy!

5. Magida El Roumi will be a sensational closing performance for the Abu Dhabi Classics Fans are already in the queue for this. Magida El Roumi’s voice is the pride of Lebanon, she’s praised as one of the Arab world’s greatest singers and she’s the headline act for Abu Dhabi Classics. A visit is a musical and cultural exploration and El Roumi is expected to bring her powerful mix of romantic and patriotic poetry, written by prestigious Arab poets, to the stage. *Open to ages 8 years old & above When? Friday, February 7 More information about Magida El Roumi Live in Abu Dhabi here

4. A fantastic science exploration for all ages at the Abu Dhabi Science Festival This is much loved by families and back for its 10th edition, the 2020 festival features live shows, demonstrations and a wide range of entertainment and activities that aim to inspire the nation’s youth and encourage them to pursue STEAM subjects. Head to the Abu Dhabi Science Festival 2020 and get inspired by all the STEAM talent in the UAE. P.S. The event is free for kids aged 4 & below! When? Until February 8 More info about Abu Dhabi Science Festival here

3. The incredible Saltana with Sanaa Nabil will perform at Abu Dhabi Classics Sanaa Nabil is a young Egyptian singer, a rising star, who rose to fame through ‘Arabs Got Talent’. With private teachings with maestro Salim Sahab at the Cairo Opera House behind her, Sanaa is now 17 and studies with famous composer, Abdo Dagher. Do not miss this star on the rise! *Open to ages 8 years old & above When? Thursday, February 6 More info about Saltana with Sanaa Nabil here

2. The World Urban Forum is an open event to address world issues Be part of the change. This is an event established by the United Nations and is the first year an Arab country has the honour to host. It’s an open event which will see Global leaders, experts, thinkers, academics, Ministers and Mayors descend on the capital to address issues including rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies. When? February 8 to February 13 More info about World Urban Forum here