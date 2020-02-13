Scrap ALL Other Plans: 7 Great Events Happening In Abu Dhabi This Weekend

One amazing thing about living in Dubai? Having a city like Abu Dhabi right on your doorstep for weekend excursions! And if you’ve been considering a wee road trip, NOW’s the time to make it happen. With HEAPS happening this weekend including cultural festivals, a drag racing challenge, a concert by Assala and a huge pet festival (this looks amazing!) you’ve got plenty to do in the capital, starting now!

7. Assala will perform in Abu Dhabi this Friday! Amazing! Assala Nasri is a Syrian pop star with the most incredible vocal talent and an astonishing career with 26 albums to her name,…which has made her arguably one of the most successful singers in the Arab world. And if you missed her beautiful performance at the Special Olympic Abu Dhabi World Games, do not miss this Friday’s concert at the Cultural Foundation. More info about the Assala Concert here When? February 14

6. Concerts at Umm Al Emarat Park The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Forum is back, under the theme of ‘Family and Social Intelligence’, the event consists of seven activities: The City of Social Intelligence, the City of Happiness, the City of Excellence and Innovation, the City of Health and Fitness, the City of Culture and Arts, the City of Security and Safety and the City of Support and Investment. And you’ll also find concerts! Waleed El Shami, Abdel Rahman Al Azzawi, Tarek Al Aribi and the incredibly talented Hussein Al Jassmi will all play at Umm Al Emarat Park throughout the month of February. More info about the Concerts at Umm Al Emarat Park here When? February 12 until February 16

5. The most adorable Yas Pet Festival is happening this weekend! Animal lovers unite! This weekend there’ll be a breeding show, dog agility comps, cat beauty contests, food trucks and more. You don’t need to be a pet owner to have a brilliant day out at this du Arena event! Along with that, the event guarantees to raise awareness about animal welfare and pet services within the UAE, including pet health, training, nutrition and fashion. More info about Yas Pet Festival here When? February 14

4. Round 3: Yas Super Street Challenge 50 cars are about to compete in a drag racing comp in its rawest form. Catch all the engine-roaring action on Yas Marina Circuit’s National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)’s approved drag strip. Speed lovers, this is NEXT LEVEL! More info about Round 3: Yas Super Street Challenge here When? February 13 & 14

3. The UAE Armed Forces 8th Shooting Festival The UAE armed forces invite you to develop your shooting skills at a festival that strengthens ties between the military and the local community. Meet the crew and practice your shot thanks to the UAE armed forces at an event that deepens patriotism and loyalty. More info about UAE Armed Forces 8th Shooting Festival here When? February 12 until February 21

2. Cartography: Kaneza Schaal & Christopher Myers This is an engaging show and beautiful storytelling. The narrative follows four young migrant workers who leave home to navigate a new world. The story questions YOU. What journeys have you made? And what maps helped guide you? This show uses visuals and sensory skills, but most importantly it’s highly impactful. *Open to ages 10 years old and above More info about Cartography: Kaneza Schaal & Christopher Myers here When? February 6 until February 15