Scrap ALL Other Plans: 7 Great Events Happening In Abu Dhabi This Weekend
One amazing thing about living in Dubai?
Having a city like Abu Dhabi right on your doorstep for weekend excursions! And if you’ve been considering a wee road trip, NOW’s the time to make it happen.
With HEAPS happening this weekend including cultural festivals, a drag racing challenge, a concert by Assala and a huge pet festival (this looks amazing!) you’ve got plenty to do in the capital, starting now!
7. Assala will perform in Abu Dhabi this Friday!
Amazing! Assala Nasri is a Syrian pop star with the most incredible vocal talent and an astonishing career with 26 albums to her name,…which has made her arguably one of the most successful singers in the Arab world.
And if you missed her beautiful performance at the Special Olympic Abu Dhabi World Games, do not miss this Friday’s concert at the Cultural Foundation.
More info about the Assala Concert here
When? February 14
6. Concerts at Umm Al Emarat Park
The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Forum is back, under the theme of ‘Family and Social Intelligence’, the event consists of seven activities: The City of Social Intelligence, the City of Happiness, the City of Excellence and Innovation, the City of Health and Fitness, the City of Culture and Arts, the City of Security and Safety and the City of Support and Investment.
And you’ll also find concerts! Waleed El Shami, Abdel Rahman Al Azzawi, Tarek Al Aribi and the incredibly talented Hussein Al Jassmi will all play at Umm Al Emarat Park throughout the month of February.
More info about the Concerts at Umm Al Emarat Park here
When? February 12 until February 16
5. The most adorable Yas Pet Festival is happening this weekend!
Animal lovers unite! This weekend there’ll be a breeding show, dog agility comps, cat beauty contests, food trucks and more. You don’t need to be a pet owner to have a brilliant day out at this du Arena event!
Along with that, the event guarantees to raise awareness about animal welfare and pet services within the UAE, including pet health, training, nutrition and fashion.
More info about Yas Pet Festival here
When? February 14
4. Round 3: Yas Super Street Challenge
50 cars are about to compete in a drag racing comp in its rawest form. Catch all the engine-roaring action on Yas Marina Circuit’s National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)’s approved drag strip. Speed lovers, this is NEXT LEVEL!
More info about Round 3: Yas Super Street Challenge here
When? February 13 & 14
3. The UAE Armed Forces 8th Shooting Festival
The UAE armed forces invite you to develop your shooting skills at a festival that strengthens ties between the military and the local community. Meet the crew and practice your shot thanks to the UAE armed forces at an event that deepens patriotism and loyalty.
More info about UAE Armed Forces 8th Shooting Festival here
When? February 12 until February 21
2. Cartography: Kaneza Schaal & Christopher Myers
This is an engaging show and beautiful storytelling. The narrative follows four young migrant workers who leave home to navigate a new world. The story questions YOU. What journeys have you made? And what maps helped guide you?
This show uses visuals and sensory skills, but most importantly it’s highly impactful.
*Open to ages 10 years old and above
More info about Cartography: Kaneza Schaal & Christopher Myers here
When? February 6 until February 15
1. Wahat Al Karama Ceremony
Are you free this Saturday? Or, any Saturday until April? If so, don’t miss Wahat Al Karama, a weekly ceremony featuring the UAE Armed Forces, military musicians from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and horses from Abu Dhabi Police. How cool!
There’ll also be the opportunity to snap pics next to horses, take a guided tour of Wahat Al Karama which is a permanent tribute to honour UAE’s martyred soldiers and other Emiratis who have sacrificed their lives for the service of the nation.
When? Every Saturday, until April 5
More info about Wahat Al Karama Ceremony here