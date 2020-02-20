Abu Dhabi Is Calling Your Name With 6 Great Events Happening On Your Doorstep

Abu Dhabi IS calling your name. Music, culture, fitness, historical exhibitions, superhero Saturdays…. the capital is brimming with events for you to hit! Book mark this page: Here are six events that are very much worth the journey Roadtrip!

6. A night of alternative music – Haysa at the Cultural Foundation This looks very cool. A night of alternative music is coming with three awesome Arab alternative bands playing at the Cultural Foundation! Get in line: El Far3i will bring his signature Arabic folk and acoustic rap sounds, El Morabba3 mixing it up with electro-rock and indie-tronic and finally, Harget Kart, a four-piece band who fuse East and West sounds in the best way. When? Thursday, February 20 from 7pm – 9pm More information about Haysa at the Cultural Foundation here

5. A family day out – Weekends at Al Hosn This is 100% worth a visit for families. The varied programmes include a mix of social, cultural and artistic activities that’ll take you back to the 80s and 90s with traditional performances and demonstrations. Screening the Past in collaboration with IMAGENATION and events including The Heritage of Abu Dhabi, by its Storyteller and A Living Museum will all take place on alternative weekends until April. When? Until Saturday, April 18 More info about Weekends at Al Hosn here

4. Show your support at Daman TriYas Challenge 10 years of the much-loved event and if you’re not taking part, go out and support! The Daman Challenge TriYas ™ features a swim, cycle and run and is open to all fitness levels. A fantastically run event, there’s also fun to be had in the festival village with live music and fab views. When? Friday, February 21 from 9am to 5pm More info about Daman TriYas Challenge here

3. You’re invited to the Marsa Mina Grand Opening WOW! This will be a grand event for the whole family complete with live music and loads of fun. It’s free for all and activities will include kids’ bungee jumping, slam dunks, art workshops and live entertainment. When? Thursday, February 21 from 3pm until 11.59am More info about Marsa Mina Grand Opening here

2. Become a superhero at DC Super Hero Saturdays! For all you superheroes out there. You can stand among the heroes at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi on Super Hero Saturdays Guests will be treated with a complimentary cape, (this is on a first-come-first-served basis) you’ll train like a hero in a Train Like A Hero programme, plus put your superhero knowledge to the test with a Super Hero Trivia quiz, with spot prizes. There’s also rice Krispy decoration activities (AED50) a Looney Tune dance party (Saturdays from 3pm) and best-dressed comps! Get in line, this sounds awesome! When? Until April 4 More info about DC Super Hero Saturdays here