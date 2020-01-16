It’d Be A Crime To Miss Out On These 7 Events in Abu Dhabi

You either live in Abu Dhabi or you’re immensely mesmerised by its beauty, simplicity and luxurious atmosphere that you’re always up for a visit. Either way, you’ve stumbled upon the article of articles for this very reason. Thinking of what to do this weekend? Here are your choices for the 7 unmissable events taking place in our neighbouring Emirate of Abu Dhabi. You’re welcome.

1. Be around the world’s top-ranked golfers at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship The world’s top-ranked golfers from the PGA and European tours are onboard for this year’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and it is truly one for the books. Catch your favourite sport live at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club because this year’s tournament is about to be a biiiig one. This is, after all, its 15th year in action and there will be loads of fun, family activities and entertainment- other than golf. It’s truly an affair for everybody. When? Jan 16-19, 2020 from 10am-8pm Where? Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi More info here.

2. Learn to live more sustainably and have fun doing it with The Festival at Masdar City Sustainability and reducing our ecological footprint has become more than a trend, but a lifestyle switch everyone should eventually adapt to. Thanks to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, The Festival at Masdar City has created an event families and everyone from the community can attend in the UAE’s most sustainable city. Grab your friends, family members and will to help the world by taking part in a variety of workshops for both children and adults. There’s live entertainment and food if you get hungry too When? Jan 16-18, 2020 Where? Masdar City, Abu Dhabi More info here.

3. Catch all the thrilling jiu-jitsu action of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour The fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tours is back and bigger than ever. Champs from around the world will come together for a chance to win huge prizes and titles in different categories such as; black belt for male adults or brown belt for female adults. Watch who wins the $225k cash prize. The tournament is open to all nationalities where everyone can take part in a category they’re comfortable with, from juveniles to masters. When? Jan 16-18, 2020 from 11am-6pm Where? Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi More info here.

4. Sheikh Zayed Festival is here until Feb 1 (and it’s EPIC!) Brace yourselves for something special; this event is perfect for families, featuring activities, workshops, shows, exhibitions, live displays highlighting Emirati traditions, historical and internationally themed tours, folklore performances, local and artisanal cuisine and food trucks, and of course fireworks and LOTS of activities for kids. Phew! Where? Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Abu Dhabi When? Until Saturday, February 1 at 10 pm More info here.

5. Grab some schhhnacks at the Street Food Festival Thanks to the WTC for bringing every foodie’s dream to life, the WTC Street Food Festival is back! Several restos will take part in helping create an incredible festival that’s all about… FOOD. But since it’s Abu Dhabi and we can’t just do with one category, the entertainment and music will also be around so that guests can ensure an overall jovial atmosphere as they try different snacks from countries globally. From vegan delights, freshly baked bagels to Filipino BBQ and kababs- the sky is the limit. When? December 10, 2019- January 31, 2020 More info here.

6. Learn everything there is to know about photography with the ‘A Lens on History Programme’ They say a picture’s worth a thousand words and with the ‘A Lens On History’ professional photography programme, you’ll see ALL of that. This year-long programme will teach those who are interested the basics of photography: from its past history to key elements used today. When? Jan 18- Dec 12, 2020 Where? Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain More info here.