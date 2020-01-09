The Açaí Spot Is More Than Just A Healthy Trend And Here’s Why You Should Try It

د . إAEDSRر . س

The açaí bowl isn’t just a fitness trend.

For one, the ‘açaí’ fruit comes from the palm tree and has become a staple healthy superfood due to it being nutrient-dense- it’s high in fat and low in sugar, has LOADS of antioxidants, and can help improve many bodily and cognitive functions.

But apart from its scientific wonders, it tastes good in a pretty lookin’ bowl. Enter, The Acai Spot – A place loved by all residents in the city, bringing the best combos of this exotic fruit.

The açaí bowl swooped in to become the go-to food

MMM! Each bowl of this tastes AS good as it looks

Aside from being known as an instant energy-booster, the açaí berry goes with a lot of things.

Originating from the Amazon jungles in Brazil, this is best served in dish form, complementing the richness of bananas, strawberries, and other fruits, chia seeds, nuts and all the healthy protein one would need.

The best part about an açaí bowl? Its versatility!

 

You can have the açaí bowl anytime, anywhere

This guilt-free bowl is perfect for breakfast, midday snack, pre-workout smoothie, lunch, dinner.

Depending on how it’s prepared and what other fruits, healthy protein and fat you choose to mix it with.

 

The Açaí Spot offers more healthy dishes that families, health-nuts and foodies can’t say no to

Take, this delicious salmon & avocado wrap, for example.

 

Luckily for those in the UAE, this sweet spot has many branches around

So you can’t say you’re missing out, since The Açaí Spot can be found in Mirdif City Centre (in cinemas),  Dubai Mall (cinemas), Me’aisem City Centre, Sharjah, Dubai Marina, DIFC and Deira.

Get ready to be an acai-holic, one bite is all it takes!

 

For more info on new branches, click here.

P.S. You can get 20% off your açaí order by using this link. 

Or use the code: LOVIN20 for 20% off, valid until January 31, 2020.

Easy peasy! Use this code and get dirhams off your bowl.

