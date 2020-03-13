Get These 5 DELISH Dishes At The Açaí Spot: Where It’s Much More Than Just Açaí
Finally, a fun resto that actually feels like HOME and respects you like family! The Açaí Spot was created in Dubai to serve the best açaí bowls in the world and fooled you be not! Because this sweet resto located in multiple locations across Dubai serves a great deal more than just açaí bowls.
The resto that allows pet parents to tag along with their doggos* is not all yoghurt and açaí, the branches also offer a ton of great snackin’ options in their diverse menu, that make the berrylicious restaurant totally worth a visit… or 10.
With choices ranging from healthy treats to croissants and shakes this Açaí Spot has just the PERF go-to for practically any and every occasion. Fuel up at lunchtime, stop by with your pets or even make the resto your post-workout pit stop because The Acai Spot’s menu has something in store for everyone!
*Dubai Marina branch only (at the moment!)
5. Their signature guilt-free Yummy Berry is one you can never go wrong with!
In a rush and need to fuel up?? The Yummy Berry bowl of goodness is the ideal takeaway any day!
4. The Loved One – A layer of premium Greek yoghurt, fresh blueberries, strawberries, granola and açaí blended with banana (DROOLINGGG HERE)
Get your hands on these deeelishhh concoctions at any of their branches located in Sharjah, Mirdiff City Centre, Dubai Marina, DIFC, Deira, Dubai Mall and Me’aisem City Centre.
3. Say hello to your new go-to for brekkie spot with the resto’s yummyy addition of a Croissant Sandwich
Meat, veggies and everything you ever wanted inside a croissant? Yes, please!
2. The Açaí Spot hittin’ you with ’em bun buns – Cheese Buns at that
Don’t let these fool you, one bite will have anyone falling in love.
1. Avocado Spinach Dip: SEE! We told you this would make for the perfect post-workout pit-stop!
Healthy with a taste that’ll have you dreaming about it and will turn into a daily craving- that’s what this dish does.