OMG! Al Ghurair Centre Teamed Up With The Entertainer To Create A FREE Rewards App
Budget savvy shoppers in Dubai are not hitting the malls without discounts up their sleeve (read: stored in your phone)… You’re just not!
The problem is, there are LOTS of discount apps. So, how are you to know which ones are worth the download… UNTIL NOW!
The Al Ghurair Centre app (AGC) is powered by the good people at The Entertainer, and they have worked to create a rewards app which includes discounts that are instantly redeemable and it’s got bucketloads of buy-1-get-1 offers, discounts and more.
And the very best bit? It’s 100% FREE to download!
Download the AGC app for FREE here now
The AGC app is free and it’s full of buy-1-get-1 offers
AND every offer is under one roof… at the Al Ghurair Centre, Al Rigga.
Remember this name. AGC Rewards App!
Why? ‘Cus shoppers, it’s GOT YOU.
Fully customised for customers; sales are like happy hours and you’ll hear all about them. You’ll also get access to lunch offers, (#HANDY!) buy-1-get-1-free offers, and in some cases a flat 20% off. And, the most convenient bit? It’s all under one roof, at the Al Ghurair Centre, where you’ve got 250 brands and 50 food outlets all in one space.
All of this sitting in your phone, whenever you want to check it out, in a free app!
Did someone say FREE FOOD? You heard it right, Al Ghurair centre rewards app offers amazing deals, from buy 1 to get 1 free to special discounts. Enjoy more, and spend less at #TheCentre. This week #Nooreine satisfied their sweet cravings @chocomonarchofficial And treated themselves to their favorite pair of shoes from Shoes Express. Download the app today! (Link in bio!) #TheCentre #AGC هل قال أحدكم طعام مجاناً ؟ لقد سمعتها فعلا ،تطبيق مركز الغرير للمكافآت يقدم عروض مذهلة، اشتري واحد و الثاني مجاناً و خصومات خاصة لمستخدميه. استمتع أكثر، و أنفق أقل في #المركز الغرير. هذا الأسبوع نورينأرضوا رغبتهم بتناول الحلو شوكومونارش و استمتعوا بشراء أحذيتهم المفضلة منشو إكسبرس.
The more you redeem, the more chances you have to WIN great prizes
This just keeps getting better – The more you use AGC, the bigger your chances are to win.
How good do free Reel Cinema tickets sound? The top 20 users each month will WIN free Reel Cinema tickets (okay!) and the more you use the app, you’ll spot offers coming through, like bundle offers, double rewards and more.
If you have room for just 10 apps on your phone, this should definitely be one of ’em!
The important bits:
The app is available for download right now and rewards are instantly redeemable
For more information, check out Al Ghurair Centre