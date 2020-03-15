د . إAEDSRر . س

Saudi Arabia’s Historical Site Made For One Unforgettable Festival Location

Azimuth Festival ended last week, but we’re still in a daze with all the fun that was had.

Picture this: you’re in one an ancient site, AlUla, with its historical rock formations that are undefeated, with nothing but great music, lots of art AND food for three whole days. Needless to say, this was the festival that exceeded all imagination, how beauts!

Image Credits: Instagram @winterattantora and @azimuthfestival

Azimuth redefined music festivals in Saudi this March (and that’s a fact!)

The Chainsmokers, the Godfather of electronic music Jean-Michel Jarre, Tinie Tempah and the rest of the line-up showed up and showed OUT

 

Artists from around the world expressed their creativity in the sands of the Kingdom

…and it was mesmerising.

The VIBES were on point!

…and the energy? UNMATCHED!FALULA

Don’t even get us started on the incredible photo-ops

and the FOOD

Yeah I’m from the desert 🇸🇦

Already looking forward to the next one

