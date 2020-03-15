Saudi Arabia’s Historical Site Made For One Unforgettable Festival Location

Azimuth Festival ended last week, but we’re still in a daze with all the fun that was had.

Picture this: you’re in one an ancient site, AlUla, with its historical rock formations that are undefeated, with nothing but great music, lots of art AND food for three whole days. Needless to say, this was the festival that exceeded all imagination, how beauts!

Image Credits: Instagram @winterattantora and @azimuthfestival

Azimuth redefined music festivals in Saudi this March (and that’s a fact!)