Amazing Resorts Near And Far Perfect For Adventurous Travellers Of All Ages

This one is for the travellers for who: Lying on a beach and reading a book simply just won’t cut it. And if you’re looking for winter break bliss, this handy list has got you covered. We’re listing out numerous resorts, near and far, city and beach escapes, all sorts of environments perfect for all ages who like to keep active on holidays, and who doesn’t like a winter offer thrown in too? For mountain retreats, hiking, golf, mountain biking, kayaking and ziplining with a bucket load of water sports available too, like diving, paddle boarding, check out JA Resorts & Hotels. ‘Cus that breakfast buffet looks all the sweeter if you’ve done something active… AMIRITE?!

3. JA Manafaru Maldives – a beach escape with lots to do Forget everything you’ve thought about the Maldives being a chill holiday, travel to JA Manafaru Maldives for an adventure escape like no other. Seriously! Prepare for paddleboarding, dolphin spotting, kayaking, sailing, ah-mayzing snorkelling trips, cycling, diving, yacht excursions, beach volleyball and so much more. And, most importantly, the resort is five-star and so picturesque, it looks like something out of a picture book. Interested? *Erm obvs! Check out the offers available here.

2. Dubai – Get up to 40% off at resorts across Dubai This is ONLY for residents, and you’ve got LOTS of options to choose from. JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, JA Oasis Beach Tower, JA Lake View alllllll have offers right now, with all-inclusive deals, family getaway options and couple’s retreat options to choose from. Top pick for adventure? Venture To JA Hatta Fort Hotel hit the hiking trails and make the most of this amazing weather from AED469 per night. Top picks for food? Indian food lovers take note of this buzzing Indian resto: JA Lake View Hotel boasts Kinara by Vikas Khanna, a vibrant Indian restaurant by Chef Vikas Khanna – the globally renowned Indian chef while JA Beach Hotel features the highly-anticipated Phoenicia from multi-award-winning Greg Malouf. All info here.

1. An award-winning private island: JA Enchanted Island Resort Saving this truly unique destination till last. Voted World’s Leading Private Island Resort by World Travel Awards in 2019, a truly special escape here sees you booked into a private villa and enjoying a private in-villa dining experience. Eh, dream!! Your days can be spent enjoying the luxe spa facilities, exploring the private island on fishing or kayaking excursions, or simply taking a dip in the crystal clear blue sea. Idyllic. More information about JA Enchanted Island Resort here.

