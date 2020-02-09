Anti-Valentine’s Day Plans Are In And Here Are 2 Restos That Have Your Back This V-Day

Single or not, if you feel like the Valentine’s lovey-dovey mushy gaga stuff ain’t your cup of tea, then boy do we have the perf anti-V-Day plans for you! For some people the gooey Valentine’s day vibe just doesn’t cut it, but why waste a good Friday sulking at home and hating on ’em couples going out and living their best lives, when you can do the same… if not better?! Go out and kick some Valentine’s Day bootaay by enjoying anti-Valentine’s offers across the city, and the two most sought-after restos in the city, Perry & Blackwelder’s and The Duck Hook have got your back with great food and some fun anti-V-Day activities this Friday, Feb 14. Bet you didn’t see this one coming!

This one for all ’em Scott Disicks out there…

Perry & Blackwelder’s has gotchu covered with their super NON-ROMANTIC evening Coz yuck, who likes romance anyway?!… *mentally sobbing and longing for love* For those more fed up than loved up, or simply looking for something non-romantic to take the edge off, Souk Madinat Jumeriah’s American-themed original smokehouse promises a night of eating, drinking, dancing, games and all-round good vibes at its anti-Valentine’s Day shindig. With wallet-friendly draanks, and a playful food platter is perfect to share with the squad, comprising of everything from Bring my Baby Back Ribs with Heartburn Chili Glaze, Fried While I Cried Sea Salty Shrimps, Smoke in your Eyes Beef Brisket and Broken Wings of Anti-Love Tossed in BBQ-flavoured Teardrops. Erm, yummmm! How much? AED149 per person for the food platter, drinks from AED35 When? Available from 8-11pm on February 14

Plus, those looking to take out their frustration can make the piñata their first port of call, while the two best-dressed lassies in the house will win an anti-Valentine’s Day gift

OR opt for anti-Valentine’s brunch at The Duck Hook – a gastropub located at the Dubai Hills Golf Club Not a fan of the roses and the sight of cringe mushy couples on Valentine’s Day? Then The Duck Hook is calling your name! Don’t wallow away in despair at home, head out with the gang and sample the best of Dubai Hills Golf Club gastropub’s heartwarming delights at its anti-Valentine’s brunch. Enjoy mini signature dishes, speciality cocktails and a live DJ spinning killer tunes all night long! How much? AED299 per person including bouse beverages and unlimited mini signatures When? Available from 6pm-9pm on February 14