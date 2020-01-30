An Unapologetically FIERCE Asian Restaurant Is Making Waves On The Palm

Dubai, step into the den of a white tiger! A new restaurant is making waves on the Palm Jumeirah, for adventurous foodies seeking a totally new, fresh and exciting culinary experience Introducing Bā-Boldly Asian. But why is it a standout? This restaurant combines luxuriously sleek interiors, with quality Asian cuisine, INCREDIBLE Dubai skyline views and gram ‘ops like no other. Located at Fairmont The Palm, Bā comes from the same hotel which created Little Miss India, one of Dubai’s most famous Indian restaurants; the team here have the knack of creating something extraordinary out of something ordinary and here are three reasons why you should visit Bā-Boldly Asian ASAP!

3. Two words: Regional FLAVOUR Something special is happening with the menu at Bā and the person behind it needs serious attention! A cross-country of flavours from Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan can be found in every single dish, making every mouthful an exploration and a journey, like a visit to the restaurant itself. And like the white tiger, (the hero inspo’ for Bā) you will find pride of the tiger in the menu itself (but worry not, you won’t find tigers roaming the restaurant!). This is a menu that’s proudly big on authenticity, fusion, and what’s food without fun?! Tempted? A signature feast includes the Fujiyama rolls and Takoyaki octopus dumplings to start, Korean fried chicken wings, pan-fried black pepper beef buns and the miso buttered lobster as mains, finished with a fluffy Japanese cheesecake and green tea mousse. Ermagaddddd… yummmmmm!

The meal is only half the experience Did you even eat out in Dubai if you didn’t ‘gram it? Brace your followers, this resto is about to light up your ‘gram for soooo many reasons. It’s got Dubai skyline views for DAYS (you NEED to see this place at night!) coupled with the mysterious interiors that are just seriously luxe. Bā-Boldly Asian by name and seriously bold by nature; for a fresh and unique experience, look NO further. Take note: Lovin readers get 30% off your bill (until February 13) when you mention LovinDubai during the reservation… Wahoo! *You must book via palm.dining@fairmont.com to nab the offer.

Food. Views. And killer vibes to match Book a table on the indoor terrace that’ll give you proper Asian balcony vibes or, if you’re celebrating something special choose the 10-seater private dining room overlooking the Dubai Marina skyline… PERFECT for a special occasion. The resident DJ will be spinning tracks all NIGHT promising a great mood for lounge and dinner guests all evening longgg. And make ROOM in your calendar ladies! Thursday is ladies night and you’re treated to free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10pm for AED99 with tunes from Timo Higgs… Trust us, issa party!

Seriously peeps… CHECK OUT THIS KILLER TERRACE!