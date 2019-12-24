Here’s How You Can Watch The NYE Fireworks From The Best Spot In Town

The biggest night of the year… (scratch that, of the decade!) is upon us and Atlantis, The Palm is ready and waiting to welcome you with a whole heap of FABULOUS options. This year, every guest who dines gets access to fireworks for one of the best (if not THE best) New Year’s Eve fireworks show in the world! 4 world-class restaurants invite you to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a big bang Now, THIS is wow bash.

From world-renowned restaurants to a fab beach party, gang’s ALL here Ossiano, Nobu, Hakkasan, White Beach Restaurant are all hosting big parties, so your only REAL issue is choosing which party to attend. With options for all ages, cravings, and basically whatever type of party you’re looking for, enjoy the food, the fun and the festivities before heading outside at midnight for the main event. Read about all the individual deals here. ALL guests over 21 who’ve purchased New Year’s Eve packages for these restaurants will get free access to Ne-Yo’s party at White Beach. What a setup!

Catch the midnight firework display over The Palm from the shores of the exclusive Imperial Club Beach Find a more memorable NYE party, we’ll wait. Because if this resort knows one thing, it’s how to throw one AMAZING party. Guests dining in those restaurants can also access the Gala Dinner with free-flowing drinks. For a magical night like no other!

