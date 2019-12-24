Santa’s Grotto In Dubai May Not Be The North Pole But It’s The Next Best Thing

Bluewaters is magical at any given day of the year, but once the festive season rolls ’round, it’s a WHOLE other story! It may not be the North Pole, but it *could* be the warmer climate’s version of the next best thing, complete with a whole advent calendar of fun! Think: great food, entertainment, a bucketload of activities and a Winter Market complete all the scrummy winter treats you could possibly hope to tuck into, ‘cus hey, it’s the holiday season! Here’s why you need to visit Bluewaters before the end of the year

Bluewaters is transforming into a jolly wonderland complete with a fantastic festive market Is it even Christmas if you don’t stroll through a market in chilly weather, (it’s definitely winter jumper weather peeps!) cherry-picking your favourite festive treats and over-eating and drinking to your heart’s content? We think not! Fun for all ages, there’ll be face painting, games, arts n’ crafts and creative Christmas workshops (you can decorate Christmas cookies and Christmas cards and take ’em home!) for kids… and for the rest of us who just LOVE the holidays, it’s simply full of festive spirit!

Parading polar bears, Eskimos and of course… Santa! Lifelike roaming entertainers always add fun to your Bluewaters visit, and for Christmas, you can expect polar bears, Eskimos, Jack n’ Jill Frost and the Ice Queen herself. But the hype really begins when the main man makes an appearance… You can meet and greet, and tell Santa whether you’ve been naughty or nice at Santa’s Grotto. All the way till Christmas Eve, you can meet Santa and tell him everything you want for Christmas. (Do you reckon he pays Salik fines? *Asking for a friend.)

