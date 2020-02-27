The World’s FIRST Freestyle Terrain Park Is About To Launch In Dubai
Adrenaline lovers, BOUNCE-obsessed residents and anyone looking for a GREAT time, a new activity is about to launch and it’s your weekend plans MADE UP.
BOUNCE-X is something you have neverrr experienced before.
Featuring 5,000 square metres of indoor playground, this is a whopping mix of trampolines, parkour elements, and ninja courses along with a bucketload of freestyle options. It took THREE YEARS to perfect the concept, located at Dubai Festival City Mall, this is SO extra!
This is the world’s FIRST freestyle terrain park is coming to Dubai
Brace yourself: This park is MASSIVE!
BOUNCE-X a giant adrenaline playground. Try parkour, test yourself on the ninja courses (erm, how cool is this?!) and challenge yourself across two levels at this amazing entertainment venue.
The team who created this park first studied how circus performers train, how freestyle athletes move, and they even studied the play habits of monkeys in the jungles of Peru. SEE. Another level!
From the same team that brought BOUNCE Middle East to Dubai, so you know you’re in good hands, BOUNCE-X is extreme, and it’ll get your heart racing. Plus, the team have ensured it’s accessible for all, and of course, it’s laid out in a totally safe and supervised environment.
BOUNCE-X is coming on March 12
Where? Dubai Festival City Mall
