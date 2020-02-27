The World’s FIRST Freestyle Terrain Park Is About To Launch In Dubai

Adrenaline lovers, BOUNCE-obsessed residents and anyone looking for a GREAT time, a new activity is about to launch and it’s your weekend plans MADE UP.

BOUNCE-X is something you have neverrr experienced before.

Featuring 5,000 square metres of indoor playground, this is a whopping mix of trampolines, parkour elements, and ninja courses along with a bucketload of freestyle options. It took THREE YEARS to perfect the concept, located at Dubai Festival City Mall, this is SO extra!

This is the world’s FIRST freestyle terrain park is coming to Dubai