YUSSS! A Massive Discount Store Is Opening At Dubai Mall

Brand lovers and budget-savvy shoppers can unite!

Why? ‘Cus a massive shopping outlet is coming to Dubai Mall and if you haven’t heard of Brands For Less before, know this: It’s a popular discount store that’s home to over 3,000 brands with deals on everything from fashion, toys, home decor, kitchen utensils, sportswear, accessories and moreeee.

And shoppers have TWO reasons to celebrate: Brands For Less has just nabbed a prime shopping location in Dubai Mall AND they’ve got a 50% sale online (yes, even more sales!) and to celebrate you can win an e-commerce voucher worth AED500.

In-store or online: Shopping in Dubai for amazing brands just got easier!

Brands For Less is giving away an AED500 e-voucher to one lucky winner

If shopping till you drop from the comfort of your home sounds like your cup of tea, then get tagging. You simply need to follow Brands For Less (do it here!) and tag your friends to be in the running to WIN AED500 (on both Facebook AND Insta!)

There is also an extensive sale happening right now, with up to 50% reductions available online. Shop it here.

Find Brands For Less on the lower ground floor in Dubai Mall when it opens in June

