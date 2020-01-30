You’re Sorted! BRIDE Dubai Is Back With More Options For Fashionistas This Year

The time has come, fashionistas of the UAE. The annual BRIDE Dubai 2020 has returned and with it comes a whole new take on modern wedding designs, trendy Arab fashion, jewellery (and more) just ready for everyone to look through. More than 150 exhibitors will be around one of Dubai’s biggest shopping/entertainment event for fashion, beauty, jewellery, wellness, and all things lifestyle. If you or someone you know is a MAJOR shopaholic, they’ve just spotted the best event in Dubai for it

This is THE place to go for all your latest Khaleeji fashion trends Ramadan’s coming up and shopping for the perfect kaftan, abayas, jalabeeeyas and accessories is one of the many musts of this season. After all, what else would you wear to those iftar/suhoor gatherings? BRIDE Dubai 2020 has been a revered go-to for local Emirati girls, as well as people travelling from the rest of the Gulf just to catch the best rates on new local designers. It’s really quite something.

Get your bliiiing on! Apart from fashion shows, endless stalls for fashion options, BRIDE Dubai 2020 is also the perfect place for jewellery finds. No seriously, all those cool bracelets you can add to your wrist candy, along with a watch, with an abaya. It’s pretty much a LOOK. The modern woman will love the variety of options here; ranging from simple, demure to classy and FULL glam.

Pamper yourself with complimentary mani-pedis Tips and Toes will be ’round giving free treatments at their nail bar stand. TREAT.YO.SELF.

What else can you expect from BRIDE Dubai 2020? Apart from all the entertaining runway shows, featuring several designers, stalls for snacks, your cup of coffee and more, plus being surrounded by hundreds of fashion and beauty- there’s a lot more to expect at this year’s event. For start, wedding brands in the Middle East will compete to determine the most prestigious brand, along with a red-carpet gala moment. Sweet treats are about to be the centre of attention when cake artists come to showcase their talent and creativity in decorating, even International brands will be around so you get to explore other types of trends in fashion. YAS! Aside from all that, there will be entertainment on the exhibition’s mainstage; with performances, makeup master-classes talks about wedding planning. Last but not least, offers for breathtaking destinations like the Maldives will also be intact. In case you needed to sort honeymoon plans.