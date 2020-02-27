Business Bay Has A Brand New Latin American Resto And It’s SO Much FUN!

Yassssssss! A brand new lively Latin American restaurant has opened its doors, in the HOME of cool restaurants in Dubai (there are over 15 restos, bars and lounges!) at the JW Marriott Marquis. Serving up GREAT munch (think street foods, like arepas and tacos to churrasco and lots of GUAC!), Garden – Salt, Lime & Tacos is your brand new Business Bay resto, that’s giving you serious fiesta vibes. Here are 4 brill reasons to hit Garden – Salt, Lime & Tacos ASAP

4. Latino Gusto sounds like the most FUN evening brunch in town on Thursday Nothing beats a Latin American fiesta to ring in the weekend… AMIRITE?! And Garden is doing it righhtttt with tacos, churrasco served straight to your table and live guacamole making, think HEAVY on the ‘avo. Lots of Latin music and plentyyy of Margaritas! How much? AED195 (food) AED295 (incl a special Latin American drinks package) When? Thursdays, 7pm to 11.30pm

3. Taco Society, come forth and celebrate the humble taco every Tuesday! If you looovvveeeee tacos (who doesn’t?!) THIS is the night for you. Think tacos in a whole new way and if you go four times, you get a complimentary taco platter and margarita pitcher on your fifth visit! #ChallengeAccepted How much? AED15 per taco When? Tuesdays, 5.30pm until 12am

2. YES! Garden has a ladies night and it’s your Wednesday nights SORTED Hola, Chicas! The vibes here are immense and for a good time, grab your besties and get yourself here on a Wednesday. Why? ‘Cus garden is dishing up exactly what you want; including UNLIMITED selected drinks on the house, plus 40% off food. IDEAL! How much? UNLIMITED selected drinks for gals and 40% off the food menu When? Wednesdays, 7pm – 10pm

1. This place even has a daily happy hour – GET IN LINE Dailllyyyy! You can get drinks for just AED25 every single day, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. What more info do you even need?! Bookmark this page for the next time you’re looking for a FUN night out!