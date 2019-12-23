Cabana Downtown Is Smashing The Friday Brunch Game With Its Killer Deals

You don’t have to be in a Disney movie to feel magic, because Cabana is coming at you with an enchantingly sparkling White Friday brunch that will be making you feel that Cinderella vibe all day but with less the stress and more the chill. With Dubai’s contagious obsession with brunches add one more must-visit to your list because this Friday brunch by Cabana at Address Dubai Mall ain’t one to miss. De-stress in the alfresco with plates of exquisite food from their live cooking stations including barbecue, seafood, and freshly prepped pasta, whilst vibing to ambient music by their resident DJ.

The ultimate Friday mood A drink in one hand, delicious food aplenty all enjoyed against the iconic Dubai backdrop at the White Friday brunch – A perfect choice to hang out with friends. The White Friday brunch is also part of On The Boulevard – brunch concepts available at select Address Hotels + Resorts in Dubai. For more info, click here.

Chill factor: 10,000!! This is what dreams are made of There’s no better place to unwind and chill out this Friday than by the pool with the fantabulous view of the Burj Khalifa… Can a Friday get any better?

Kids getting bored isn’t an option when the entertainment is provided by QIX Club An in-house clubbing scene for kids? Sounds like fun… Mummys and daddys, drop your kids off at the QIX Club and enjoy the brunch all to yourselves on Fridays as your kids are busy having fun at the saa-weet kids club with loads of fun and cool activities. For more info on QIX Club’s extremely affordable rates contact: 04-438-8888.

Ain’t nobody leaving a brunch that early because brunch-goers can party it up till 7pm with a serious 50% off on house drinks Taking place every Friday from noon until 4pm, the chill Friday Brunch by the pool comes in at Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs395 for house beverages and Dhs495, including bubbly.