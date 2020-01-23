A Full-On Car Festival In Abu Dhabi Is Back For Its Fourth Round And It’s Free Entry For All!
Okay, are you ready for this?
If you’ve driven, own or have been a fan of Volkswagen (or all cars, in general) then you’re in for a thrillin’ ride.
Dub Drive GCC is back for its fourth edition and Tanner Foust is expected to show off his skills with a wiiiiild performance, while the Abu Dhabi event is free for all to attend. Yes, you heard me right, absolutely free of cost.
Gather all your car enthusiast friends, family members and self and make your way to Dub Drive GCC 2020!
Dub Drive GCC was made for families, Volkswagen owners, fans but it also welcomes ANYONE who’s down to explore.
This year’s Dub Drive GCC 2020 is going to be the biggest the region’s ever seen
I mean, not only will all gearheads get a go at the extensive Volkswagen vehicles that’ll be available, it’s pretty much the community for all car lovers to bond, enjoy the outdoor weather and make the most of the New Year. Not to mention, it’s also a chance for all Volkswagen regional clubs to come together, unite and bond. How beauts!
Tanner Foust who has been featured in The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift (iconic) is coming to the UAE for the first time
You’ve seen him in the legendary Fast and Furious franchise, The Bourne franchise and Need for Speed. Now, this professional racer will perform his EPIC stunts at Dub Drive GCC 2020. The four-time X-Game gold medallist and winner of not one but TWO Formula Drift championships AND brand ambassador of Volkswagen R, will definitely wow families and fans with his thrilling stunts.
An experience in itself!
Prepare to be wowed: a fleet of Volkswagen vehicles will drive through Abu Dhabi
YESSSS sir, VW feels all the way. If you own one of their vehicles, now’s the time to be very proud.
What else will be there, other than the cars, you ask?
Food, drinks, music, live entertainment, a kids driving school, racing simulators, SUV experiences, drifting and drag racing are some of the MANY things you can expect to see. Talk about a full-on TWO-day festival.
The deets you must know:
Dub Drive’s 4th edition is taking place in the neighbouring city of Abu Dhabi and it’s a free-for-all entrance.
When? February 7 & 8, 2020 (Friday & Saturday)
Where? Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
Check them out on social media: #DubDriveGCC @volkswagenme