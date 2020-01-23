A Full-On Car Festival In Abu Dhabi Is Back For Its Fourth Round And It’s Free Entry For All!

Okay, are you ready for this?

If you’ve driven, own or have been a fan of Volkswagen (or all cars, in general) then you’re in for a thrillin’ ride.

Dub Drive GCC is back for its fourth edition and Tanner Foust is expected to show off his skills with a wiiiiild performance, while the Abu Dhabi event is free for all to attend. Yes, you heard me right, absolutely free of cost.

Gather all your car enthusiast friends, family members and self and make your way to Dub Drive GCC 2020!

Dub Drive GCC was made for families, Volkswagen owners, fans but it also welcomes ANYONE who’s down to explore.