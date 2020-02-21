PEEPS: CASANOVA Is Coming to Dubai And Ladies You’ve Got Two Hours Of Free Bar!

WUT. WUT. WUTTTTTTTT!

ToyRoom is going bigger and harder – if that’ even possible?! Your favourite spot that just started open-air nights like NO OTHER. ToyRoom has the sauuuccceee and people are living for it!

But this one is something special.

Ladies and gentlemen make room:

CASANOVA IS COMING!

It’s gonna be ladies night and it’s happening on Monday, February 24 – what more info do you even need?