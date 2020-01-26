د . إAEDSRر . س

Cassidy Is In Dubai And Toyroom Will Have Him Perform An EPIC Throwback Tomorrow Night

Wait, WHATTTTTT?!

This is not a drill: American Rapper Cassidy will be at Toy Room THIS MONDAY.

The club that needs no introduction: the spot where crazy things happen and the tunes are lit… Toy Room is making room for the US rapper for one night only.

Dubai’s sickest club is bringing it for yet another huge night: an international act and free bar for ladies. How could you NOT?

Get ready for a 2000s throwback like no other

Who could forget the iconic ‘Hotel’ jam from the early 2000s?

Listen to it here.

Ladies, do Toy Room proud

The bar is yours till 1 am. Do Toy Room proud and get loose! It’s the Monday to get LIT, and you can expect mad scenes all NIGHT LONG.

#Sessionnnnnnn ahead!

The important bits:

Ladies get free drinks but book your tables ahead (this will be filled up pretty fast!)

When? Monday, January 27, 2020

Where? Toyroom Dubai, Meydan Racecourse

For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com

More info here.

P.S. Toy Room has something BIIIIIG to announce next week, so stay tuned!

